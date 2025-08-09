Plans emerge for second controversial co-living scheme

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Another co-living scheme could soon be given the go ahead in Cardiff amid concerns that there aren’t enough protections in the city to guarantee proper standards.

Cardiff Council recently granted planning permission for Asset House on Penarth Road to be knocked down and turned into two blocks of co-living apartments.

At the time, a Cardiff Civic Society trustee wrote to the council about its lack of planning guidance on co-living apartments, which are often smaller than studio flats.

Proposals for another block of co-living apartments next to the Asset House site on Penarth Road, which would form phase two of that scheme, is now awaiting a decision.

Garden shed sized

The private living spaces at the Asset House phase one site will vary in size from 20.1sqm, which is about the size of a garden shed, to 29.9sqm.

When plans were approved in July, council planners noted that co-living apartments are smaller than traditional flats, but added that this is compensated by the amenity space they provide.

Cardiff Council already has planning guidance that states the minimum space standard for studio apartments is 30sqm.

Standards adopted in London advocate for co-living units that are between 22sqm and 27sqm.

A design and access statement on the second phase of development states the units in this co-living building, if approved, will be between 24sqm and 28.3sqm.

Communal area

Phase one of the Asset House co-living scheme will include a communal plaza area, co-working rooms, a fitness room, cinema, games room and dining spaces.

There will also be amenity space in phase two.

Artist impressions of the site show a shared rooftop area with chairs and tables and there are also plans for commercial space on the ground floor.

Some Cardiff Council planning committee councillors praised the design of the phase one Asset House scheme and its use of a brownfield site.

However, concerns were also raised about the lack of planning guidance Cardiff Council has on these types of developments, with one councillor likening them to “high rise HMOs”.

In their letter to the head of planning at Cardiff Council, the Cardiff Civic Society trustee said: “The Report [on Asset House] acknowledges that the design does not meet expected standards in areas such as daylight or overlooking, but it argues that it should still be approved.

“It is worrying that this is considered acceptable for a new purpose-built building.”

They went on to say their main concern now was the precedent that this approval would set and how future plans for co-living apartments would be assessed.

Young professionals

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said in response to concerns raised about co-living in the city that the accommodation type is often aimed at young professionals looking for flexible, community-style living.

The spokesperson added: “While Cardiff does not yet have formal planning guidance specific to co-living, we are carefully reviewing each proposal to ensure high standards of design, amenity, sustainability, and quality of life.

“We’ve already approved some schemes and officers are carefully reviewing each application on its merits, considering emerging guidance and experience of other core cities and we are working on local guidance to support consistent, high-quality decisions going forward.

“The council remains committed to creating inclusive, sustainable, and well-designed places to live.”

The design and access statement on phase two of the Asset House scheme states: “In contriving our co-living solution, we have considered all national information to ensure we are presenting the best solution to this new thing.

“Whilst there has been a conversion scheme passed for co-living in Cardiff, this is brand new, and purpose built so we have to get the operationality correct.

“A lot of time has been spent on this aspect so the designers fully understand what we are trying to do.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

