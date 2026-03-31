Plans filed to build over 100 homes on green space outside of Welsh town

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

Plans have been filed to build more than 100 homes on green space outside of Cowbridge.

The applicant, Redrow Homes (South Wales) Limited, has asked Vale of Glamorgan Council for permission to build 105 new homes on land between Windmill Lane and St Athan Road, which is known locally as Bryn Melin.

Recently plans to include Bryn Melin in the council’s local development plan have been a source of controversy in the community with a group known as the Thaw Valley Group vocally opposing the plans.

Previously the group told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they opposed development on the plan on the grounds of lack of sustainable transport, lack of access, and the topology of the site.

Cowbridge with Lanblethian Town Council have also opposed including Bryn Melin in the development plan.

The application reads: “The proposed development is sustainably located with convenient access to a wide range of local facilities and services within Cowbridge.”

Proposed for the site is a mixture of three-bedroom houses, four-bedroom homes in open market accommodation, and one-bedroom flats, two-bedroom houses, three-bedroom houses, and a four-bedroom home as affordable homes.

The application reads: “The proposed dwellings are predominantly two storeys in height with garages generally designed as single storey.

“This approach helps to minimise the visual impact of the development and ensures it reflects the character of the surrounding area.”

Plans also acknowledge the topology of the site in the “constraints” section.

The documents also outline 12 points the development must abide by to create “high-quality, healthy, sustainable, and locally distinct”.

Some of these read: “Respond appropriately to the local context and character of neighbouring buildings and uses in terms of use, type, form, scale, mix, and density.

“Provide a safe and accessible environment for all users, giving priority to pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users.

“Incorporate sensitive landscaping including the retention and enhancement where appropriate of existing landscape features and biodiversity interest.”

Other points cover minimising carbon, adequate waste facilities, highway safety, and “enhanced areas of public realm”.

The application reads: “The proposed residential development complements existing dwellings in the vicinity by incorporating elements of the local vernacular through traditional architectural features and detailing.

“Materials have been carefully selected to react those found locally, including brick and render with projecting brick details, hip roofs with occasional gable features, and slate-grey roof tiles.”