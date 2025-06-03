Plans for 10-storey student block set for approval

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A new 10-storey student accommodation block looks set to be approved for construction near Cardiff Bay.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will meet on Thursday, June 5, to make a decision on plans for the new building which is earmarked for land on Schooner Way.

The proposed site, currently a vacant plot of land backing onto Bute East Dock, would provide 158 flats and a small commercial unit on the ground floor.

A council report on the plans shows planning committee members will be recommended to approved the application.

Traffic

Chief among the concerns of residents in the area about the plans are overshadowing, potential issues with traffic, and the proposed size of the development.

The planning report states residents’ main concerns around traffic are the “area cannot deal with an influx of this many residential units” and existing car parking problems would be made worse.

It is anticipated the site could generate about 10 to 49 two-way vehicle movements on a typical day.

Council planners stated in their report on the scheme that the application site is in a sustainable location and students will “typically walk or travel on bus to destinations”.

They also went on to say highways officers at the council recommended a student moving-in/parking/delivery management plan as part of the scheme and the developers should contribute £6,000 to amend or impose additional parking restrictions.

Planning policies

However, the planning report adds: “While this request is noted, it would not be reasonable to require this payment since the proposals are in accordance with adopted planning policies and the supplementary planning guidance relating to parking and transportation and there is no evidence that the development itself would be the cause of the parking issues.”

If the development is approved as recommended, the permission would be subject to a legal agreement which would require the developer to contribute tens of thousands of pounds for new facilities and improvements to the local area.

The proposal from the council is for the developer to contribute £75,367 towards new community facilities, or upgrading existing facilities, and £85,351 towards a new open space or upgrading an existing open space.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

