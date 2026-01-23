Plans for 120 holiday lodges approved

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Outline plans for a new holiday resort containing 120 lodges have been approved by a Welsh council despite some opposition from locals.

The proposal for a site located on the south-eastern slopes of the Vale of Neath, between the settlements of Tonna and Resolven was heard by Neath Port Talbot Council bosses at a planning committee in January of 2026.

Those in attendance gave outline permission for the new holiday resort named Parc Pelenna, which could eventually be made up of 120 lodges with a leisure building and a swimming pool.

Once completed the resort would also feature a new access road, parking facilities, and associated infrastructure on the land off Fairyland Road.

The site is made up of around 23 hectares of upland located 2km from the outskirts of Neath where it currently includes commercial forestry as well as a former quarry and grazing land.

The report said: “A concept masterplan has been submitted as part of the outline planning application and while it is indicative at this stage, it does detail that the lodges would be predominantly located within the centre of the site, with areas called The Meadows, The Village Green and The Lookout.

“Other areas of the site, where the topography naturally plateaus would also accommodate some lodges, with these areas called The Clearing, The Meander and The Spur.

“The layout illustrates five different types of lodge design, from two beds to four beds, with associated parking.

“The Hub which would include the swimming pool, leisure and hospitality facilities would be located within the centre of the site with associated parking located to the west to serve those visiting the site.

“A new access road is proposed off the B4434 to the north of the site which would run through the whole of the site.”

Despite receiving support from some members who felt the development could give a positive boost to the local economy, a number of residents responded to say they were in opposition to it.

The report said a total of 10 representations had been made, with fears that the one track access at Fairyland Road would not be suitable for HGV’s and higher amounts of pedestrian traffic, and additional concerns over the impact on the water supply to local homes.

Officers said planning conditions would make sure that a suitable new access road was developed for the site adding that Fairyland Road would not be used during the construction.

Additionally, while it was noted by Welsh Water that the capacity for water supply within the existing network was insufficient, the report said another condition would be attached to make sure the provision of water was secured for the development.

The plans were recommended for approval by officers who said they represented an appropriate form of development that would have no unacceptable impact upon neighbourhood properties, highways, pedestrian safety, and biodiversity.

The were approved unanimously by councillors following a vote against a site visit.