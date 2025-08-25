Plans for 250-foot wind turbine approved despite concerns

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

An application for a 250-foot-high wind turbine on Ceredigion land used as an equine cross-country course near to Bronze Age burial cairns has been approved by county planners.

Aber Heating Engineers Ltd sought permission for the 500kW turbine and associated works, with a total height of 75 metres at Cambrian Cross Country, Trefilan, Nantcwnlle, Talsarn, inland of Aberaeron.

A supporting statement through agent Renewables First Ltd said the proposed turbine would generate approximately 2,288MWh of power a year, equivalent to the electricity requirements of 587 households.

Significant impact

The current land use is as an equine cross course operating as Cambrian Cross Country, the agent says. The site is owned and operated by the applicants who also live nearby.

The supporting statement said the proposal would not have any significant impact on highway safety, or significant visual impact, but does say there would be “some moderately significant adverse impacts have been identified in respect to the [nearby] scheduled Trichrug Round Barrows”.

The four burial cairns are believed to date to the Bronze Age; Cairn D has been previously described as “an important relic of a prehistoric funerary and ritual landscape and retains significant archaeological potential”.

A heritage assessment says: “It has been concluded that the proposed scheme will result in a moderate level of adverse effect to the significance of the scheduled Trichrug Round Barrows. This is caused by the introduction of a modern, moving element into proximity of this asset, with the hub clearly visible over the treeline in to views available when moving between the four barrows.

“The harm also arises from the turbine being a partial backdrop to views of Cairn D when looking southeast from the other grouping of cairns. The proposed turbine will not be visible in views from cairn D looking towards the other cairns and the turbines will not affect the ability to understand this hilltop as a prehistoric funerary site.”

Concerns

The supporting statement added: “It is considered that any less than significant impacts are outweighed by the benefit of clean energy generation and the support for diversification of income and electricity supply for an existing rural business.”

An officer report recommending approval said planners received 25 letters of objection, raising concerns including potential noise and flicker issues from the turbine, an impact on wildlife and potential impact on people’s mental and physical health, no benefit to the local community, a lack of consultation and the potential impact on the barrows.

Responding to concerns raised the report says officers are satisfied the scheme “is not expected to significantly harm the appearance, integrity, or setting of cultural heritage assets,” with no objections from the county’s senior environmental health officer on the claimed health issues.

