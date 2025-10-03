Plans for 30-storey sky-scraper approved

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A project to build what will be one of the tallest buildings in Wales has been given the go-ahead.

Cardiff Council approved plans at a planning committee meeting on Thursday, October 2, for the construction of a 30-storey tower block on the site of Harlech Court in the city centre.

The old office block and former home to popular venue Porter’s is currently being demolished to make way for the skyscraper, which will contain 340 flats.

Plans for the apartment block were first announced in 2021 with initial reports suggesting it could be made up of 35 floors.

‘Underdeveloped’

Council planning committee members seemed split on their opinions of new building with one councillor saying it looked like “quite a good design” and another calling it “a bit underdeveloped”.

Cllr Peter Wong expressed his disappointment over the proposed cycle storage, which will provide space for 352 bicycles, and pointed out some concerns that were raised by council officials about the scheme.

A council planning document states the operational manager for waste management at the council said the proposed waste and recycling strategy does not meet the council’s minimum standards.

It goes on to add: “Key issues include insufficient bin provision, inadequate space, and excessive collection distances.

“Although a private contractor is planned for domestic waste the developer must still meet local guidelines.

“Revised calculations suggest a more practical bin setup but current plans lack provision for glass and bulky waste.

“Bin stores and kitchens must support proper waste segregation and commercial waste areas must comply with updated legal requirements.

“Retail and public areas also need appropriate litter facilities. The developer is advised to consult the Waste SPG (2016) for full compliance.”

Cllr Wong told council planners at Thursday’s meeting: “If you consider this policy compliant you render that policy meaningless.”

‘Much needed housing’

One council planner, Kenneth Williams, reminded Cllr Wong of the need to balance planning guidance when it comes to making decisions on planning applications, adding that the development will regenerate the site and bring in much-needed housing.

The council’s operational manager for strategic development management and placemaking, Steve Ball, insisted the council considers cycling to be very important.

He also said the council has been told in discussions with developers there are times when very few residents are using the cycle infrastructure they put in place.

However he also noted the importance of providing cycle infrastructure for future use and encouraging people to travel by bicycle.

The 340 flats in the new skyscraper at Harlech Court will be made up of 279 one-bed, two-person units and 61 two-bed, four-person units.

There will be 536sqm of communal internal amenity space which will include a residents’ co-working area, meeting room, gymnasium, residents’ lounge, and sky lounge.

The 245sqm of external amenity space will include communal gardens, a roof terrace to the 20th floor, and a roof terrace to the 21st floor.

Currently the tallest building in Wales is Meridian Tower in Swansea at 107m.

Another building that’s been given planning approval for land in Wood Street in Cardiff will be the tallest in Wales once completed.

The 50-storey sky-scraper will be made up of more than 500 apartments and include meeting rooms, an atrium, a bike hub, and cafe.