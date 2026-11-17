Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for around 4,000 new homes in Wales’ fastest-growing city have been put out for public consultation, amid concerns over pressure on local roads, schools and infrastructure.

Newport City Council is preparing to launch a new Local Development Plan (LDP) – an overarching blueprint which sets out how and where new homes and businesses will be built.

The new consultation runs until December 21 and asks residents to have their say on the proposals, which include four key sites on the city’s outskirts.

Decision-makers have warned there aren’t enough homes in Wales’ fastest-growing city, and a failure to keep up with demand could make housing less affordable for its citizens.

The consultation covers the final draft version of the new LDP and has earmarked four sites – in Bettws, Langstone and Llanwern – as candidates for the bulk of new residential development.

However, the proposals have been met with caution from opposition figures, including Bettws councillor Kevin Whitehead, who said his ward’s roads and schools are already at capacity.

Several Conservative councillors have also urged infrastructure improvements before new homes are built.

But members of the Labour cabinet have stressed there is a need for new homes.

The deputy leader, Cllr Deb Davies said at a recent meeting there were 9,000 households on the council’s waiting list for a home.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the council leader, added the “reality” for today’s residents was “if you want your children and grandchildren to stay in Newport and afford a home, we need more homes”.

Launching the public consultation on the new LDP proposals, Cllr Saeed Adan, the cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “This is one of the most significant documents that the council has to produce, as it represents the development needs and aspirations of the city for the next decade.

“Feedback from previous consultations is reflected in the deposit plan, and this is now another opportunity for people to have their say on the plan and its component parts before it moves to the next stage.

“Next year, an independent Welsh Government-appointed inspector will hold a public examination, which will consider the plan in detail and consider the consultation responses and how we’ve addressed them.

“The inspector will then determine if the plan is sound or whether additional work is required before it goes to full council to decide whether to formally adopt the plan.”

The council has also organised a series of community engagement events throughout the city, where residents can learn more and share their thoughts, as well as several drop-in events at the Civic Centre and Central Library.

For more information on these upcoming events, and to find out more about the council’s proposals and take part in the consultation, visit their site here.