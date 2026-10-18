Plans for £4m cycle circuit to mark Tour de France visit take step forward

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

The first steps have been taken to deliver a £4m cycle track in the Welsh capital.

Earlier this month it was announced that Cardiff Council was eyeing council-owned land in Leckwith to host a multi-million pound cycle circuit as part of plans to honour the Tour de France.

Cardiff will host the finish of stage three of the men’s Tour de France 2027 with cyclists racing from Welshpool in Powys to Cardiff Castle.

The council is not planning on paying for the 1.5km track, instead the new facility is planned to be paid for through external capital funding secured through the Tour de France legacy programme.

It is also planned that the circuit will be operated by a third-party, working alongside the council and national bodies.

Now, the council has approved the development of a business case to secure the funding.

The council’s leader, Chris Weaver, called the development a “very exciting project”.

A report presented at the meeting reads: “The programme of delivery is estimated to be 35 weeks, meaning subject to funding, planning and securing suitable operating terms, the facility could be operational by early 2028.”

The city’s member for culture and leisure, Cllr Jen Burke, said: “Cardiff has a legacy to be realised from hosting the Tour de France.”

Cllr John Lancaster, the Conservative group leader, said it would be “good to have some sort of long-standing legacy from the Tour de France.”

However, he did question “if it is such a good idea, why hasn’t this particular circuit been done before?.”

He was told by Cllr Burke that plans for the city are constantly changing due to the way it is developing.

The Leckwith site is being considered due to being close to existing sports and educational facilities.

If the project comes to fruition, it would be the first urban closed circuit road circuit in south Wales.

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