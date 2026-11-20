Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A historic housing scheme could see 50 affordable homes built on the outskirts of a Victorian spa town as planners ponder a couple of planning applications for the site.

Both applications in Llandrindod Wells are about phase two of the development of Crabtree Green.

The first application by Mr and Mrs Naughton of Dawemead Estates Limited asks for a time extension for detailed reserved matters plans on outline plans that go back to 2013 to build 50 houses at the site.

This is the third time an extension has been asked for.

During the consultation process, Llandrindod Town Council discussed the application at a meeting last month and is supportive but wants to see a “review” of the historic consent in line with current planning legislation.

Powys council leader, Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North), is the local councillor and has objected to the proposal.

In his comments, former planning chief Cllr Berriman said: “The site was originally granted outline consent for 50 dwellings following the submission of a planning application some 13 years ago and has been kept alive by way of repeated applications effectively granting an extension of time for the submission of reserved matters.

“It is not sound planning practice to simply perpetuate a scheme that the market has no interest in delivering.

“This renewal should be rejected and the site considered afresh in the light of current housing needs and prevailing market conditions.”

A decision on this application is already overdue.

The second application is by Ryan Jones Building Contractor Limited and provides the detail in a reserved matters application to take the scheme forward.

This application was lodged with the council several weeks after the extension application.

Planning agent Alex Smith of Simply Planning explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Smith said: “The proposed development is being brought forward in association with Barcud Housing Association and will be provided as 100 per cent affordable housing.

“The application site is located on the north-western edge of Llandrindod Wells. Open countryside borders the site to the north and west, whilst the residential properties associated with the first phase of Crabtree Green border the site to the east.

“To the south of the site is the A4081 (North Avenue), with a cemetery beyond.

“As such, the entirety of the development is proposed to be delivered as a single phase.”

The outline planning permission had been for a mix of market and affordable housing, whereas this reserved matters application seeks the development of 100 per cent affordable housing.

The scheme would be made up of 26 one-bedroom flats, 13 two-bedroom houses, seven three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses built at the site.

Mr Smith continued: “It is considered that the proposed scheme is in compliance with all relevant local and national planning policies and there are no material considerations, which means that a decision should be reached that is not in accordance with the (Local) development plan.

“Therefore, we consider that the Reserved Matters application can be granted to allow for the delivery of 50 much needed affordable homes.”

A decision on this application is due just before Christmas.