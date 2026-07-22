Plans for £50m mid Wales innovation park move a step closer

Nation.Cymru Staff

Plans for a new multi-million-pound innovation park at a Welsh university have taken a significant step forward with funding partners giving outline plans the go-ahead.

The aim is for the Green Futures Innovation Park, which will be based on Aberystwyth University’s Gogerddan Campus, to be a leading centre for business innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.

The approved plans set out a phased programme of investments valued at just over £50 million, including a potential investment of up to £14.3 million through the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

The Park will build on the University’s expertise in agri-tech, food security, plant science, bio-based manufacturing, biorefining and environmental science.

The new development also aims to boost research and development in mid Wales and create further opportunities for start-ups, and small and medium-sized enterprises, while creating high-value jobs, attracting investment and supporting sustainable economic growth across the region.

The project is being developed as part of the Mid Wales Growth Deal portfolio, led by Ceredigion and Powys County Councils, and is currently progressing through the approval process.

The programme is being developed in phases, with individual projects continuing through detailed design and Full Business Case development. Any future investment will be subject to those approvals and confirmation of funding arrangements.

The University will contribute existing buildings, land and infrastructure at Gogerddan, which is also home to its Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) and AberInnovation.

With investment from the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the first phase of work on the major research project is already underway, with redevelopment of the University’s plant growth facilities as well as upgraded food-grade research spaces.

These redeveloped facilities are designed to meet the needs of commercial partners as well as academics by enhancing glasshouses, controlled-environment rooms and specialist isolation facilities to support more advanced research into crop improvement, food security and climate-resilient agriculture.

Professor Angela Hatton, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation at Aberystwyth University, said: “It’s great to have this backing from our partners to take the first steps forwards with this project. It will be a significant boost for innovation and opportunities for business; bringing investment, jobs and opportunity to mid Wales.

“Projects such as these are central to our mission: pushing the boundaries of research, knowledge and discovery, and ultimately changing lives for the better.

“The Gogerddan campus is already home to IBERS’ pioneering plant breeding expertise, which helps address pressing global challenges including food security, dietary health and climate change, as well as AberInnovation.

“By providing existing land, buildings and infrastructure to support the new Innovation Park, we hope to foster new ideas and attract investment and high-quality jobs to the region.”

Future developments will be subject to funding and detailed project approval, and will include new and upgraded fermentation facilities, a new Grain and Legumes Centre, as well as over 2,500 square meters of modern laboratories, office accommodation and grow-on space.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council and Joint Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said: “The Green Futures Innovation Park represents an exciting opportunity to build on Aberystwyth University’s internationally recognised strengths in research, innovation and enterprise.

“While the project remains subject to the Mid Wales Growth Deal approval process and funding decisions, we are encouraged by the progress being made so far.

“The project aligns closely with the ambitions of the Growth Deal to support innovation, productivity and long-term economic growth. We look forward to continuing to work with partners as plans are refined and progress through the next stages of development.”

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith, BBSRC Executive Chair, added: “IBERS is a world-class research institute tackling some of the most pressing challenges in food security and climate-resilient agriculture.

“The Green Futures Innovation Park will build on that excellence, turning cutting-edge science into real-world impact for mid Wales and beyond.”

It is hoped the new developments will complement the existing strengths of AberInnovation, a joint Aberystwyth University and BBSRC Innovation Centre, and the only campus of its kind in Wales.

The Mid Wales Growth Deal is jointly funded by the UK Government and Welsh Government and is designed to leverage further public and private investment.

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