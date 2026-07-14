Plans for 5G antennas refused over conservation concerns

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for six 5G antennas at a west Wales telephone exchange have been refused due to their impact on a conservation area.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Reading-based Cellnex UK, through agent WHP Telecoms Ltd sought permission for the installation of replacement telecommunications apparatus and ancillary equipment at Haverfordwest exchange on Perrotts Avenue.

The works proposed included the removal of the existing antenna and the installation of six antennas.

A supporting statement said the application, for the rooftop of the existing three-storey Haverfordwest Telephone Exchange, was for a 5G mobile base station for the mobile network operator Vodafone Ltd in conjunction with Cornerstone; the site owned and operated by Cellnex UK, a radio site infrastructure provider.

It added: “The proposal seeks to upgrade the existing equipment in situ to ensure that Vodafone Ltd. customers continue to benefit from modern and reliable connectivity.

“The current equipment has not been upgraded for a number of years and now requires significant modernisation to support the latest wireless technologies and meet the needs of both customers and the wider community.”

It went on to say: “Unlike earlier generations of mobile connectivity, 5G has more significant technical and operational requirements and this has implications on the amount, height, position and design of the apparatus on the rooftop of this building.

“The service provided by the operator is in the public interest and is in very high demand, with 5G being the next and highly significant advancement in mobile connectivity. In the UK there are now more almost 92.5 million subscriptions to mobile networks and mobile services now exceed fixed landlines in terms of customer numbers and usage.”

An officer report recommending refusal said: “The siting and design of the development are considered to be insensitive, incongruous, and harmful to the character and appearance of the Haverfordwest Conservation Area.

“The proposal fails to preserve or enhance the significance of the designated heritage asset, contrary to the fundamental objectives of sustainable development.”

It added: “While the proposed masts are of a broadly comparable height to the previously approved [2007] installation, the current proposal materially differs in both form and visual impact.

“In particular, the introduction of three separate telecommunications masts to facilitate 5G infrastructure results in a more prominent and visually intrusive arrangement that is not considered to be subservient to the host building, unlike the previously approved tubed apparatus.”

The application was refused on grounds including the visual impact and no biodiversity enhancement measures included as part of the proposed scheme.