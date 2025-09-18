Plans for 850 new homes on south Wales farmland

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build up to 850 new homes on land west of Bridgend have been handed in to the county borough council.

The application was submitted on behalf of Llanmoor Homes in August for a site on the northern side of the A473 along the western edge of Bryntirion, around 750m to the east of the village of Laleston

It could eventually see the creation of the new residential development known as Parc Llangewydd with up to 850 homes and a new primary school if given the go-ahead by council bosses.

This would come along with proposals for new public open space, drainage, landscaping, and green infrastructure with vehicular and pedestrian access.

It would also include two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses as well as one-bedroom flats with 20% of homes on the site set to be affordable.

Open farmland

The majority of the area near Llangewydd Road is currently described as being made up of open farmland pasture with an area of woodland and enclosed marshland fields.

It is set aside for this sort of mixed development under Bridgend County Borough Council’s local development plan.

The full plans would be for the initial phase of the project covering the first 382 dwellings as well as internal estate roads and public open space along with outline plans for the wider development.

The application reads: “The application is submitted in hybrid form with outline planning permission being sought for the entire development comprising up to 850 homes, a 1.5-form entry primary school, with associated public open space and infrastructure, with detailed permission sought for phase one comprising 382 homes.”

It added that the homes would hopefully be delivered over a number of years if given the green light with the final properties anticipated to be finished in 2033.

The proposals will now be considered by the council’s planning department in the coming months before a final decision is made.

It comes just weeks after plans by Llanmoor Homes to delay the creation of a new link road on another of its developments in the Bridgend area at Parc Tondu until more homes are built.

These were discussed at a local council meeting in August with more traffic data being requested to determine the impact the delayed road could have