Plans for a controversial wind farm in mid Wales are heading for a hearing

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a controversial windfarm near Llandrindod Wells, where massive wind turbines could be built, are heading for a hearing.

Further information has been requested by Welsh Government planning inspectors from Bute Energy on their Nant Mithil Energy Park proposal at Radnor Forest, which includes 30 wind turbines up to 220 metres in height.

The planning application is being dealt with by Welsh Government planning inspectors as it is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS).

PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales), the national planning authority for Wales, has written to Bute Energy and interested parties to explain that there could be up to seven hearing sessions held across a variety of issues that need further probing before a potential recommendation on the scheme is given to Welsh Government ministers, who would decide the project.

Potentially, these seven hearing sessions could take place by early June.

Processing of the application restarted to allow for further consultation but has been paused again.

Welsh Government environment watchdog Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Powys County Council, and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) have all expressed “significant concerns” about the impact the development would have on the area.

Dozens of objections have also been lodged with PEDW by individuals and groups who oppose the scheme.

Processing of the application is due to restart on April 7, once planning inspectors have received a response from Bute on these areas of contention.

Case officer Rhys Rigby said: “In line with the published guidance on the DNS process, PEDW considers it appropriate to suspend the determination of the application to allow time for the parties to respond to the formal request for further information.

“The inspectors have reviewed all duly made representations, and after careful consideration, it has been decided that hearing sessions are required to discuss several topics. Any hearing sessions should take place by June 2.

“However, this timetable may change should, as appears likely, additional time for preparing and submitting further information and carrying out further consultation and publicity become necessary.

“Having regard to the nature of some of the additional information being sought, it is acknowledged that additional time beyond that set out may be required to investigate, collate, and submit such evidence.”

After Bute has submitted these additional statements, the inspectors will “consider” whether they will need to pause the examination of the proposal to allow for further consultation.

Mr Rigby said: “If this is the case, we will notify the parties as soon as reasonably practicable and provide a revised indicative timetable for the hearing sessions.”