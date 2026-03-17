Plans for a huge housing estate approved by councillors

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a housing estate of more than 150 new homes have been approved by councillors.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, March 12, a proposal by Persimmon Homes West Wales to build 152 homes on land west of the former Penrhos School on Brecon Road in Ystradgynlais returned for a decision by councillors.

At a Planning meeting in December, councillors deferred the application to allow both Powys and Neath Port Talbot council education authorities the opportunity of commenting on the application and explaining whether schools in the area are able to take more children as well as concerns on the developments impact on the Welsh language.

The scheme follows an earlier application by Persimmon Homes for 42 homes – referred to as phase one – which received planning approval in August 2022.

Originally the application which had been lodged with the council in January 2023 was for 134 homes.

The proposal had seemingly stalled but in August last year, fresh proposals to develop the site emerged for a new larger proposal.

This is for a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom dwellings; 18 of the units will be one-bedroom flats.

At a Planning meeting in December, councillors deferred the application to allow both Powys and Neath Port Talbot council education authorities the opportunity of commenting on the application and explaining whether schools in the area are able to take more children.

Concerns had also been raised about the development’s impact on the Welsh language in the area.

Senior planning officer Catherine James told councillors that the 18 one-bedroom flats had been taken out of the equation in the calculation of pupil numbers as people living in these are not expected to have children.

She explained that it was predicted that the development would “yield” 27 pupils for both primary and secondary schools and that Ysgol Maes-y-Dderwen secondary school has 199 spare places and that the four primary schools in the town have 46 spare spaces.

Welsh-language pupils would be expected to attend Ysgol Bro Dur over the Neath Port Talbot county border in Ystalyfera. This school has 59 spare places.

Ms James said: “Based on the calculations that there is no requirements for a financial contribution from the developer.”

There had also been concerns that the development would impact the Welsh language. Ms James explained that as the site was in the LDP (Local Development Plan) and not a “windfall site” there was no need for a Welsh language plan.

Ms James said: “Ystradgynlais is a Welsh speaking stronghold.

“The developer, since that committee (meeting in December), has voluntarily submitted a Welsh language action plan and we’re satisfied with that.

“Our recommendation therefore remains one of consent subject to conditions and the signing of a s106 agreement for a £20,000 contribution towards highways provision and public transport.”

She added that no comments had been received on the s106 which had been in the public domain for a couple of weeks.

Cllr Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru – Glantwymyn) said: “There’s been a comprehensive discussion about this previously.

“On the two aspects we highlighted, I see there’s been detailed analysis of the potential impact on education and likewise the action plan in relation to the Welsh language which I have seen.

“I’m content with that response and clarification and have no further issues, it will be correct to approve the proposal as presented today.”

The committee then moved to a vote which saw councillors unanimously support the application.