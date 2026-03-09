Plans for new coffee and tapas bar rejected by councillors

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new coffee and tapas bar in a south Wales town have been rejected by councillors.

An application for Traditional Toys at 6 Bullring involving the change of use from a shop was refused by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning committee on Thursday, March 5, having been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

The proposed was for internal alterations designed to support the effective operation of the business with no external alterations proposed.

The plan was to use floorspace across two levels with storage and preparation areas, trading space and seating on the ground floor, and additional seating provided on the first floor.

There was one letter of objection from the public which raised concern about the issues including privacy and parking.

A public speaker on behalf of the applicant said he was surprised the proposed change of use had been deemed unacceptable more so given the location of the property in the heart of Llantrisant.

He said they’d already lost venues that contributed to the social fabric of the town such as the library, post office, chip shop and Cross Keys pub.

He said the application had received “widespread support” and he said the application was not out of character for the Bullring which he said was a central point for the town where a number of people would naturally meet and where the annual war memorial service and the St David’s Day parade departed from.

Local councillor Glynne Holmes said claims of a loss of privacy or noise from vehicles were hypothetical and unfounded.

Cllr Holmes said it would enhance Llantrisant without any detrimental impact whatsoever.

Councillor Wendy Lewis, a member of the planning committee, said she could imagine as a tapas bar it would be very popular but her worry was that if it wasn’t sustainable it could be changed to a different A3 property such as a takeaway which could see delivery drivers coming and going all the time.

Councillors rejected the application.