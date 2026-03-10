Plans for a new fish pass under historic bridge

Locals are invited to a public drop-in event to find out more about plans for a new fish pass under a historic Monmouthshire bridge.

The drop-in event for residents local to Llanfoist Bridge on the outskirts of Abergavenny will be held at The Tithe Barn, Monk Street, Abergavenny on Thursday 19 March between 3-7pm.

The scheme delivered by Natural Resources Wales’s (NRW) Four Rivers for LIFE Project will modify the bridge footings to improve passage for several migratory fish species on the River Usk SAC (Special Area of Conservation).

The step created by the existing bridge apron at Llanfoist bridge (also known as Usk bridge and Abergavenny bridge) is considered a barrier to fish passage, especially to weaker swimming species such as shad and lamprey, which are both designated features of the River Usk SAC. Small barriers such as Llanfoist Bridge can also delay the movements of salmon and trout, and slow down their migration journeys.

The works will involve making a notch, or low flow channel through the bridge apron under one of the arches of the bridge. No works will take place on the upper structure of the bridge and there will not be any impact to the road.

The notch would include a series of small boulders to provide suitable flows for multi fish species passage during migration.

For many years, fish populations on the Usk have been struggling due to pressures such as climate change, habitat degradation, migration barriers and water quality.

The new fish pass will improve accessibility for migratory fish and construction is anticipated to start in July 2026, depending on weather conditions and river water levels.

Susie Kinghan, Four Rivers for LIFE Project Manager said: “This work will improve river connectivity for struggling species and build up the resilience of this precious and important river.

“We have been working closely with the National Fish Pass Approval Panel, and the proposed design has been guided by them to ensure that it functions effectively for multiple species, including salmon, shad, lamprey and eel.”

Members of the community are invited to attend the drop-in event at The Tithe Barn, Monk Street, Abergavenny on Thursday 19 March between 3-7pm to hear more about the work.

For further information, the public can email the team directly at [email protected]