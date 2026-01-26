Plans for affordable homes in ‘historic and sensitive’ site earmarked for approval

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A large housing estate in a “sensitive and historic” conservation area close to a castle has been earmarked for approval by planners.

Cyngor Gwynedd will consider plans for 48 affordable dwellings and associated development at the Cae Incline Fields at Llandygai.

The site lies within the Dyffryn Ogwen Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest and is adjacent to the Scheduled Ancient Monument of the Penrhyn Quarry Railway, part of the World Heritage Site.

It is also adjacent to the surrounding grounds of nearby Penrhyn Castle, a Grade II* Registered Historic Park and Garden.

The Grade II listed building “Incline Cottage” is also near the eastern boundary of the site, and the Coed Cegin Wildlife Site to the north.

The proposed development is on 2.5 ha grassy field, opposite Bangor Crematorium and 300m east of the Maesgeirchen estate, on the opposite side of the A5.

The application is due to come before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday, February 2. The proposal describes the construction of 34 houses and 14 flats along with associated garden areas.

The application has been made by Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd.

The plan also include access improvements with the A5, a network of internal paths and parking, improved pedestrian links to a bus stop, creating play areas, soft and hard landscaping, drainage work and pumping station.

The plans say the homes would “assimilate with the typical local character” by retaining traditional roof and window forms on a domestic scale, whilst providing “architectural interest through a variety of forms, materials and details of the buildings”.

A number of issues have been raised by various bodies, including parking, the ‘sensitive conservation location’, noise, concerns over walking and cycling routes, location of play areas, impact on the historic landscape and to heritage assets, but amendments have since been made to the original plans.

A report said nearby residents had been informed of the development, but no responses had been received.

A council document concluded that the site was “specifically designated for housing” and that the “principle of developing the site has been accepted”.

It also noted that the 48 units would be “100% affordable” and “responded positively” to the needs that had been identified.

A council report stated it had been “appreciated that extensive discussions” had taken place prior to the submission of the application “to ensure a quality development that considers the sensitive conservation nature of the site”.

The layout and scale was also considered to “respond well to its context”.

“Full consideration has been given to the comments received and appropriate conditions are proposed in line with the recommendations of the relevant consultants,” it was noted.

“No substantial adverse effects contrary to relevant local planning policies and relevant national guidance have been identified” and the proposal was considered “acceptable,” it added.