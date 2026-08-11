Plans for affordable homes recommended for approval

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Fourteen new affordable homes could be built on a vacant site under plans recommended for approval.

The development proposed for land off Ger-Y-Bont in Penywaun, in the Cynon Valley, would include six one-bedroom flats and eight two-bedroom semi-detached houses.

The application is for the units to be built on land to the east of Ger-Y-Bont, Hirwaun Road in Penywaun.

It would include six one-bed flats and eight two-bed semi-detached houses.

Access to the site would be via Ger-y-Bont to the south-western corner of the site with a new internal estate road being built along the southern boundary.

The proposed homes would be arranged around the perimeter of the site, being accessed via the proposed turning head.

Each home would have access to off-street parking to either their front or side

with private or shared amenity space at the back.

The site includes an irregular shaped parcel of land situated to the north of Hirwaun Road on the southern extent of Penywaun.

The site measures approximately 0.5 hectares in area and is made up of a relatively flat parcel of vacant land which falls away at its western boundary.

The planning report says the proposed development, on behalf of the registered social landlord, would provide 100% affordable housing for social rent so a section 106 agreement would be needed.

This would include ensuring that the dwellings are established and maintained as affordable units, for the continued purpose of meeting identified local housing needs and securing an off-site recreation contribution for the upgrading of existing play areas.

In recommending the application be approved, RCT planning officers say: “The proposed development would deliver 14 affordable housing units on a site located within the defined settlement boundary, contributing to the provision of much-needed affordable housing within the area.

“It is considered that the site can accommodate the proposed 14 dwellings without giving rise to any significant harm to the character or appearance of the surrounding area, or to the residential amenity and privacy of neighbouring properties.

“Furthermore, the development is not considered likely to result in any unacceptable impacts on highway safety in the vicinity of the site.”

There have been no objections from the public and the application is due to go before Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning committee on Thursday, August 13.

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