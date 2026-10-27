Plans for ALN places at two new schools to go to consultation

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Members of a south Wales council have agreed to consult on plans to create two new units for children with communication and interaction difficulties in the face of an increased need for additional learning needs (ALN) provision.

The proposals were approved by cabinet members in October 2026 and could eventually see two new 16-place learning support centres (LSC’s) created at two of Neath Port Talbot Council’s new build school projects currently under development.

They would include one at Llangatwg Community Comprehensive School with effect from September 2028, along with another at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Rhosafan from September 2027.

The new build Llangatwg Community Comprehensive School is currently under construction, with phase one due for completion in the summer of 2028, while phase one of the new build Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Rhosafan based in Sandfields is currently set for completion next summer.

A report given to councillors said since the 2023-24 academic year they had secured more ALN provision, which included 16 additional places for pupils with communication and interaction difficulties/autism spectrum disorder at Blaenhonddan Primary School, and 12 additional places for pupils with cognition and learning needs at Ysgol Hendrefelin Special School.

However, despite the noted increase in special school places, it stated that almost all specialist provisions in the borough continued to be at “full capacity.”

The report said: “Recent work on reviewing the number and type of planned places and assessment provision across Neath Port Talbot has indicated that at primary level, the greatest area of need and therefore demand on specialist provision for the next 3 years remains in relation to Communication and Interaction difficulties, in addition to Severe and Profound Multiple Learning Difficulties.

“At secondary level, the greatest area of need and therefore demand on specialist provision for the next 3 years is also in relation to Communication and Interaction difficulties, in addition to Cognition and Learning

difficulties and Behaviour, Emotional and Social Development needs.

“It has also become evident that there is an increasing need for Welsh-medium specialist provisions at both primary and secondary level.”

Plans to go out to consultation over the two new centres were approved by Neath Port Talbot Council cabinet members at a meeting held in October 2026.

It is now intended for the consultation on the proposal to be carried out between November 2 and December 14, with responses to be brought back to cabinet for consideration by members.

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