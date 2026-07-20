Plans for bus depot expansion granted despite residents’ opposition

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a coach depot have been approved by a planning committee despite objections from residents.

Local residents and the community council of the rural village Eryrys, Denbighshire, have raised concerns about noise, traffic, and the impact on the surrounding landscape.

Despite the concerns, Denbighshire County Council councillors voted in favour of granting permission for Keane’s Coaches to expand operations at Burley Hill Garage.

The company had applied to use the site as a coach depot with maintenance facilities, allowing up to 10 buses and coaches to be parked, serviced, and valeted there. It previously had permission for three coaches. The application also sought permission for vehicles to enter and leave the site 24 hours a day, with the applicant saying rail replacement services can be required at any time.

Addressing the committee on behalf of nearby residents, one objector said: “We are against this application on material planning considerations. This is not a small-scale project. We say this is a major-scale operation that does not enhance or conserve the AONB’s natural beauty or tranquillity.”

But speaking in support of the application, Mr Keane said the business employed 15 full-time and 10 part-time members of staff who contributed to the local economy. He said: “We believe we have demonstrated that we are a responsible local business. We are here to provide valuable services. We are here to create employment, support local businesses, and contribute towards the community.”

Tension

Before the vote, Cllr Terry Mendies left the chamber, taking no part in the decision, but he was permitted to address the committee first. He said: “I was deeply disappointed about the applicant refusing access for a site visit we were supposed to do last Thursday,” he said.

“If the applicant has issues with me, that wouldn’t have stopped other members of the committee having a site visit. I believe this is the first time access has been denied to a site visit.”

Committee chairman Cllr Mark Young then intervened, saying the decision had been his. “It was me who made it,” he said.

Cllr Mendies said he would not be voting “to appease the applicant” and left the chamber. He described the depot as “a small yard in a rural AONB” and claimed coaches were already entering and leaving the site “pretty much 24 hours a day”, which he said breached existing planning conditions. He also argued the surrounding roads were unsuitable for coach movements and said he had “witnessed the coaches struggle” at the crossroads near the Sun Inn.

Following the debate, Cllr James Elson proposed that the committee approve the application in line with officers’ recommendation. The motion was seconded by Cllr Alan James and voted through in line with officers’ recommendations, with 12 councillors in favour and five against granting planning permission.

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