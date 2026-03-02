Plans for Cardiff Bay boat depot scrapped

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter.

A controversial plan for the creation of a new boat depot on the Cardiff Bay peninsula has been scrapped after objections from the local community.

The application was met with opposition over the mismatch between the residential character of the area and the industrial nature of the development before it was withdrawn.

One objection reads: “I am unhappy that a working environment is going to be added so close to a residential area.

“We already get noise from the boat hoist that is already there, loud beeping etc, so adding another one will make our environment more unpleasant.”

Another reads: “I object on the grounds that the proposal is incongruous and contrary to the intended development of Cardiff Pointe/Peninsula as a residential and sports-oriented location.”

The nearby Cardiff Yacht Club also objected to the depot. Their comment reads: “The idea of relocating moorings into the usable leisure area of the bay seems wholly unnecessary, bringing no benefit to the bay, the long-term users, or the wider community.”

It continues: “Members are concerned that the visiting skipper may be unfamiliar with local customs, presenting danger to smaller yachts and dinghies, particularly those used for teaching purposes.

“Members have raised concerns that the installation of such a provision would highly likely adversely affect the future of the club, making it more difficult to attract new members, investment in the form of sponsorship and future local and national events.”

If the plans went ahead the development would have included a new pontoon, boat hoist, a workshop/office area using shipping containers, and associated parking.

‘Premium service’

The application read: “The boat mooring and boat lift facilities in Cardiff Bay, which would be owned and operated by Lansio Ltd, offer a comprehensive and premium service catering to both leisure and commercial boat operators.

“With a prime location in the capital of Wales the company intends to strategically position itself to meet the maritime needs of Cardiff and south Wales.

“The decision to expand our operations to include boat mooring and boat lift facilities aligns with the commitment to providing comprehensive services to the maritime community in the region.”