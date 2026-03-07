Plans for Cardiff Crossrail project advance as construction contractor is selected

Plans for a tram-train network in the capital have taken the most significant step forward yet, with the first phase of the Cardiff Crossrail project set to move into construction after a principal contractor was identified.

GRAHAM has been named as the contractor for Phase 1a of the scheme, which will deliver a new link between Cardiff Central railway station and Cardiff Bay via Callaghan Square.

The appointment is subject to approval by senior councillors at a meeting on March 19, with final contracts expected to be completed in spring 2026 and construction due to start in summer 2026. The works are scheduled for completion in summer 2028.

The first phase is backed by £100 million in joint funding from the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

It forms the opening phase of a wider vision to eventually connect Plasdwr in the north west of the city with a proposed new Parkway railway station in the east.

Phase 1a will deliver new tram platforms at Cardiff Central and an additional platform at Cardiff Bay station, a new twin-track tramway through Callaghan Square, fully segregated cycle routes, improved pedestrian crossings, new landscaping and sustainable drainage, and a simplified road layout designed to make the area safer and easier to navigate.

The new tram link will serve the 16,500-seat indoor arena currently under construction in Cardiff Bay, as well as connecting workers, residents and visitors between the Bay and the city centre.

‘Ambitious’

Councillor Dan De’Ath, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Transport and Climate Change, said: “Cardiff Crossrail is a bold and ambitious plan to deliver a new tram system for the city – one that will eventually stretch from the north west to the east, connecting with the proposed Parkway Station. With further investment, we aim to create a reliable, affordable cross-city tram service that links some of Cardiff’s most underserved communities to the rail network for the first time.

“This is a long-term investment in Cardiff’s public transport infrastructure and will play a key role in supporting major developments across the city, including the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Railway Station, the regeneration of Callaghan Square, and the new Arena and Atlantic Wharf development in Cardiff Bay.”

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said: “This ambitious project will improve travel around the city making life easier for residents and visitors and we’re pleased to see Cardiff Council moving one step closer to the finished Crossrail.”

Dan Tipper, Transport for Wales’ Chief Infrastructure Officer, said the scheme would deliver a direct rail connection between Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bay for the first time.

“Our ambition is that the delivery of the scheme will contribute towards a more sustainable transport network for Cardiff, which will encourage more people to leave their cars at home and instead choose more sustainable ways to travel.”

Traffic management

Construction through Callaghan Square will require traffic management, and the council, Transport for Wales and GRAHAM have developed a phased plan to minimise disruption and coordinate work with other major projects under way across the city.

Before Cabinet considers the recommendations, the report will be scrutinised by the Environmental Committee when it meets on March 12. Both meetings will be available to watch via webcast at cardiff.public-i.tv.