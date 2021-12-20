Plans for controversial 100,000-chicken farm get the green light

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Controversial plans for a 100,000-chicken farm near Welshpool have been approved by a Powys County Council planning officer using delegated powers.

The Bright Family will now be able to build two broiler poultry buildings and the associated infrastructure at their Groes y Garreg farm between Berriew and Castle Caereinion.

The application had been opposed by villagers and a petition asking the proposal to “Cluck Off” which garnered 950 signatures.

Opponent concerns included having hundreds of trips a year by Heavy Goods Vehicles on the winding to and from the farm and that it would also be just 500 metres away from the nearest neighbours.

In her report Powys County Council planning officer Louise Evans said that the proposal had received 133 objections while there had been 78 messages of support.

Back in October 2019, Berriew community council voted to back the scheme.

Sustainability

Ms Evans said: “It is recognised that there are arguments both for and against the sustainability of intensive livestock units in the UK as well as the overall impact of the development on the environment and local populations.

“All development has an impact, and it is the role of the planning authority to assess whether the impact is acceptable or unacceptable.”

“The development is considered to be compliant with local and national planning policy and it is for that reason that the development is supported.”

“Having been assessed and taking into account the comments of consultees and members of the public, the development is considered to not unacceptably affect the environment.”

She said that the development would be given “conditional consent.”

Amongst a list of 25 conditions the Brights have to comply with is that all manure, dirty waters, and ammonia scrubber liquor generated by the

development has to be taken away to be disposed of at a licensed facility – it cannot be spread on the land.

Plans for vehicle passing bays including the relocation of road signs and junction improvements on the B4385 and C2005 roads need to be submitted and approved by the council’s planning department.

These need to be built before work on the farm can start.