Plans for controversial hydrogen energy facility approved

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to build a controversial hydrogen energy facility have been given the go-ahead after the removal of a Welsh Government holding direction.

The controversial project to develop a new hydrogen production facility and solar energy scheme across two sites in Bryncethin and Brynmenyn in Bridgend county borough were put forward by developers Marubeni Europower Ltd.

It has faced significant opposition and a public backlash from local residents and councillors over the last few years, who felt the development was set in an ‘inappropriate location’ with fears over the site’s proximity to businesses and nearby housing.

An earlier version of the application was also withdrawn after the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) lodged an objection over how hydrogen would be stored and transported at the site.

Hazardous substance consent

Despite these concerns, and with a new application handed in, the project was later granted a hazardous substance consent at a special council planning committee that took place in February 2025.

At the same meeting, which lasted almost four hours and led to a number of heated exchanges between residents and officers, members also said they would be minded to approve planning permission on the recommendation of officers.

However, it was noted that the decision for the main consent would ultimately be made by the Welsh Government as a holding direction had been put in place.

At the council’s most recent planning committee held on April 17, updates on the application were given by officers who said that this holding direction had since been removed by Welsh Government.

This meant that Bridgend Council’s initial decision, which said they were minded to approve the plans for the project, would now be carried forward subject to conditions set out by planning officers.

A letter given to the council from the Welsh Government said: “I have given consideration to the issues raised by the application, the contents of the officer’s report, and all other relevant information.

“Having considered the application I have determined that the issues raised are not of more than local importance. In view of this, I consider the application should not be called in for determination by the Welsh Ministers and it is now for your authority to determine the application as it sees fit.”

‘Messy’

Speaking to the chamber councillor, Steven Easterbrook of Bridgend Central said while he understood that the project was passed because of planning law, the process had been confusing and looked ‘a bit messy’.

Following the meeting, councillor Mark John of St Bride’s Minor and Ynysawdre added that he was ‘mortified’ by the Welsh Government’s decision to remove the holding direction after such a strong public sentiment against the plans.

A decision notice for the Bridgend hydrogen production facility has now been issued with the plans needing to begin no later than five years from the date of this decision.

