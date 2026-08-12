Plans for dozens of new homes on edge of famous Welsh town

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for more than 80 homes and a new employment site on the outskirts of a world-famous Welsh town are set to be decided later this month.

The proposals for Hay-on-Wye would see 84 homes built on land at Gipsy Castle Lane, alongside space for offices, light industry, manufacturing, warehouses and distribution businesses.

Earlier this summer, Hay-on-Wye Developments Limited and Tai Derw Developments Limited lodged a hybrid planning application with Powys County Council.

The housing element seeks full planning permission, while outline permission is being sought for the employment element, meaning the principle of developing the land for a range of business uses would be established.

Documents submitted by BHB Architects explain the proposals.

BHB said: “The vision is to create a distinctive and high-quality mixed-use scheme in response to the need for residential housing and employment sites within Hay-on-Wye.

“The site is approximately half a mile, a short 10–15-minute walk, away from the town centre.

“A hybrid approach is being taken because at this early stage in the development there is no occupier identified for the employment units.”

Of the 84 homes proposed, the developers say 25 would be affordable homes and a further 25 would be for social rent.

The development would comprise 12 one-bedroom flats, 10 two-bedroom houses, 59 three-bedroom houses of various sizes and three four-bedroom houses.

BHB said: “The proposed layout includes a mix of detached, semi-detached and short-terraced dwellings as well as two corner-blocks of walk-up apartments each containing six apartments.

“The residential development layout promotes a coherent and legible street pattern, with strong frontages and active edges.”

Footpaths and cycleways would be incorporated throughout the development and linked with existing infrastructure, including the National Cycle Network running along the lane.

The developers say this would provide walking and cycling connections to the Hay Festival site, town centre and surrounding areas.

Employment

The outline element of the application would allow the employment land to accommodate a range of uses including offices, research and development, light industry, general manufacturing, warehouses and distribution centres.

No occupier has yet been identified for the employment units.

BHB said: “The proposals deliver a meaningful and policy-compliant contribution to affordable housing, alongside the provision of employment land that will support local economic growth.

“In doing so, the scheme addresses both social and economic priorities, contributing to the long-term vitality and resilience of Hay-on-Wye.

“Overall, the development represents a coherent and well-integrated mixed-use scheme that accords with national policy, including Future Wales, and the Powys Local Development Plan (LDP).

“It demonstrates a clear commitment to good design principles, placemaking and environmental responsibility and [the proposals] are considered to represent a sustainable, deliverable and high-quality form of development that responds appropriately to the site and its context and will provide lasting benefits to the local community.”

A decision on the application is expected later this month.

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