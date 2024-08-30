Plans for first phase of huge Cardiff Bay scheme submitted

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans have been submitted for the first phase of a huge housing scheme which could eventually see more than 1,000 homes built in Cardiff Bay.

Development of plot one of the Cardiff Peninsula project would see 77 senior living apartments constructed on the Cardiff International Swimming Pool car park.

The current outline masterplan for Cardiff Peninsula includes 1,003 homes, made up of a mix of apartments and townhouses, and a further 306 co-living apartments.

Proposals also include a luxury hotel and retail and commercial space.

The submission of plans for the first plot in the scheme is the latest major development in the project since the masterplan was updated in May 2024 ahead of a period of consultation.

Cardiff Peninsula Consortium, led by Orion Land and Leisure, were appointed by Cardiff Council to take on the project in September 2023.

Plans for the peninsula scheme were published by the consortium in January 2024.

The senior living apartments, if approved according to the current plans, will comprise of 47 one bedroom apartments and 30 two bedroom apartments.

There will also be 40 parking spaces, cycle parking and communal spaces like a garden with space to grow plants.

The area around Cardiff International Sports Village where the new Cardiff Peninsula development will occupy has been lying empty for years.

Skyscrapers

There were hopes that it would be home to more than 1,100 apartments, skyscrapers and an indoor ski slope after plans for Cardiff Pointe were approved by the city council in 2013.

It never fully came to fruition though and today, the development only comprises of a fraction of the homes that were originally planned.

The senior living apartments will be located next to these homes as well as Cardiff International Pool and Cardiff International White Water.

Cardiff Peninsula Consortium said in May 2024 that they expected construction on plot one to commence in Q2 2025.

At the time, the consortium also said in order to “activate” Cardiff Peninsula during the lengthy planning and construction stages, two phases of ‘meanwhile uses’ will be developed to provide leisure and sporting opportunities in the area.

The first phase will provide padel tennis courts and associated food and beverage provision in a ‘boxpark’ style.

