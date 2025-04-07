Plans for floating wind farms off Welsh coast move a step closer

Plans for a new generation of floating wind farms off the coast of Wales and south west England have moved a step closer as the leasing round for three sites in the Celtic Sea entered its final stages.

The Crown Estate – which owns and manages the seaside around Wales, England and Northern Ireland – also revealed that companies bidding to build the new wind farms shortlisted a range of potential locations in Wales for the assembly and deployment of turbines.

In February 2024, the Crown Estate embarked on a new leasing round for three areas of seabed off the coasts of Wales and England.

Known as ‘Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5’, the process is now expected to award rights for three new floating wind farms, capable of generating enough new renewable energy capacity to power more than four million homes.

It follows more than three years of engagement with stakeholders – including the UK and Welsh Governments – to identify the best locations for the new wind farms.

Opportunities

As part of the process, bidders submitted proposals for developing the new wind farms, alongside plans for creating new opportunities for jobs and economic regeneration and working with ports.

All shortlisted bidders identified seven potential “integration ports” in Wales and south west England – including at Pembroke Port (Milford Haven), Swansea, and Port Talbot.

The integration ports will be used to assemble and mount the 300 meter tall turbines on floating platforms the size of a football pitch before they are towed out to sea.

The Crown Estate says the project could create more than 5,000 jobs and deliver a “£1.4 billion boost to the economy”.

Lease

Successful bidders have now been invited to progress to the final stage which will see an auction for the three sites later in the spring with winning bidders expected to sign agreements this summer.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens welcomed the news.

She said: “Today’s announcement shows that Wales is ready to seize the golden opportunity of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, and secure more than 5,000 jobs and billions of pounds of investment this has the potential to bring.

“Wales will play a key part in delivering clean power as part of our Plan for Change, boosting economic growth, lowering energy bills and putting more pounds in people’s pockets.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “This milestone represents a significant opportunity for Wales.

“Floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea will not only advance our clean energy goals but create valuable jobs and investment across Wales’ coastal communities.

“Our ports are well positioned to support this growing industry and we’re committed to ensuring such developments deliver lasting economic benefits for Wales whilst continuing to strengthen our position as a renewable energy leader.”

The three sites are expected to be the first phase of commercial development in the Celtic Sea.

Energy

The Crown Estate’s Future of Offshore Wind report detailed plans to bring to market an additional 20-30 gigawatts of offshore wind leasing opportunity by 2030.

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director, Marine at The Crown Estate, said: “The advent of floating offshore wind offers a generational opportunity for the UK to be at the forefront of an exciting new global industry. Developing this new technology in the Celtic Sea will open up transformational opportunities for new jobs, investment and growth across Wales, South West England and beyond.

“With Government backing to secure the long-term success of the UK as a global leader in floating wind, we can lay the foundations for future generations to reap the rewards of a decarbonised, energy-secure and prosperous future.

“We look forward to continuing our work with governments and the industry to secure the investment and commitment needed as we move forward, for the benefit of coastal communities and the UK as a whole.”

The Crown Estate, which owns the UK seabed out to 12 nautical miles, is a £16 billion portfolio belonging to the reigning monarch.

The revenue from its holdings goes to the UK Treasury.

Devolving Crown Estate powers has been the official stance of Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay for several years.

In February, Labour politicians in Westminster blocked an amendment to the Crown Estate Bill which would have seen those powers handed to the Welsh Government.

