Plans for fourth Welsh National Park to face public inquiry

Proposals to create a national park in Wales will face a public inquiry, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

In January, the board of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) voted to back the designation of Glyndŵr National Park in north-east Wales – named after the last Welsh-born Prince of Wales – Owain Glyndŵr.

It followed three years of assessments, surveys and consultations on whether the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape should be elevated to full National Park status.

The Welsh Government then launched a further Public Notice period before ultimately deciding whether to approve the new park.

It will be the first in Wales since Bannau Brycheiniog – formerly the Brecon Beacons – was designated more than six decades ago.

Glyndŵr National Park would encompass the area currently protected as the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape — formerly an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty — which stretches from near Mold to Llangollen and includes Moel Famau, Horseshoe Falls, Castell Dinas Brân and Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

NRW confirmed it had received strong public backing alongside concerns from some residents, landowners and statutory consultees including several local authorities.

Despite this, NRW said the area met all legal criteria for designation.

But objections from statutory consultees and unanswered questions from local authorities have seen officials begin work on establishing a public local inquiry.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said “We know that national parks deliver for Wales.

“Equally, I understand the concerns and reservations that Local Authorities and other stakeholders have about the establishment of a new national park and new national park authority.

“It is a big change – deliberately so, as it is designed to have a significant positive impact on our natural environment and people’s ability to enjoy it.”

Gareth Ludkin, Policy Manager at Campaign for National Parks, welcomed the announcement of a public inquiry.

He said: “It’s is an important next step which will further clarify the desirability of a National Park in the area and provide more opportunity to demonstrate the benefits that National Parks can bring.

“The consultation process clearly left questions unanswered for local authorities and we are pleased to see a public inquiry announced.

“An inquiry of this type is a pretty typical process for new National Parks to go through, so it is essential that the next Welsh Government conducts this consultation in a thorough and timely manner to allow a final decision to be made on the National Park.

“It has been encouraging to see that at least 66% of people consulted showed at least conditional support for the proposed National Park.

“We think a future Welsh Government has an opportunity here to be bold and creative with this new opportunity, establishing an exemplar National Park fit for the 21st century and future generations.

“National Park designation is the strongest legal protection we have to protect and enhance wildlife, natural beauty and cultural heritage

“It’s so important that local communities are fully engaged in the future direction of the National Park to ensure a deep understanding and appreciation of the National Park’s potential.

“If established, we want to see local people fully engaged with the future development of a management plan for the area, helping to shape its future.”