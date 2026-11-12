Plans for Grade II-listed Victorian building to become offices

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A bid has been launched to transform a historic Grade II-listed building into offices, bringing a new chapter for the Victorian landmark currently used as a luxury furniture showroom.

Plans have been put in place to turn the Pump House in Cardiff Bay into an office for Penarth-based specialist finance brokerage firm Truffle Specialist Finance.

The premise is a prominent red-brick single-storey building located on a “highly visible waterfront position”. Nearby is Mermaid Quay, one of the Welsh capital’s main leisure and tourism locations.

Currently the Pump House is used by Inhaus, a luxury furniture and interiors brand, as a retail showroom.

The application reads: “The proposal will secure the continued occupation of this prominent commercial property within Cardiff Bay, ensuring its ongoing productive use whilst supporting economic activity and the vitality of the Central and bay business areas.

“The proposed change of use will support local employment, accommodating a workforce of 14 full-time and one part-time employee, with employee numbers expected to increase as the business grows.”

There are no plans to change either the inside or outside of the building. Instead the proposal is planned is “preserve the special architectural and historic interest of the Grade-II listed building, together with the character and appearance of the Pierhead conservation area”.

The property is located in the Pierhead conservation area, named for the nearby Pierhead building, which is a special area of a town or city with extra protections within the law due to its special architectural, historic, or natural character.

As a result there would be no adverse impacts on the visual amenity or character of the surrounding area, which comprises a mix of commercial, leisure and service-based businesses.

Planning documents read: “The existing showroom use is being vacated as it is no longer required by the current occupier.

“The proposed change of use would ensure the continued active occupation of the premises by an established business through an employment-generating use that is fully consistent with the commercial role and function of the central and bay business areas.”

The site, in Havannah Street, is described as a “highly sustainable location within the heart of Cardiff Bay” and well-served by public transport.