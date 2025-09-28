Plans for holiday lodges in rural location recommended for refusal

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A plan for 12 holiday lodges on agricultural land, which sparked local objections, has been recommended for refusal.

The application proposes development of the new holiday accommodation on grazing land at Y Ffor near Pwllheli.

It concerns change of use of the land for the development of 12 permanent holiday cabins, with associated parking, alterations to access, drainage and landscaping.

The matter is due to be discussed at Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning meeting on Monday, September 29.

A report said it was “not considered that the application could be supported”, due to its impact on the landscape and residents. The recommendation was to refuse.

Farming diversification

The application is submitted as a farming diversification project.

It was made by D P Jones through Jonathan Moore Lambe. The applicant resides at a farm at Llanfrothen, Penrhyndeudraeth.

The application states due to the “historic long term decline in agricultural income” there was a “clear need to diversify”.

The lodges would be on a “well-screened low lying site, set against a backdrop of mature hedgerows,” the plans say.

It would see 12 cabins of three different designs measuring on average 13 metres long and around seven metres wide, on the site.

The location is described as “countryside” with “no special landscape designation” and of “an undeveloped appearance and rural character landscape”.

Traffic issues

Llannor Community Council had stated their belief the plan should be refused. They said there was “no other evidence of diversification and nobody living on the site on a permanent basis”.

It also said there were “concerns about traffic issues for drivers and pedestrians on a sub-standard road” and “concern about pedestrians walking home along an unlit, narrow road late at night from a nearby public house”.

They also warned: “Over-development in an area where several holiday accommodations in the area are unable to reach the letting threshold and have to pay the council tax premium.”

Following a public consultation, there were concerns raised over “the busy road”, an “increase of noise, traffic and activity on the site” and the A499 Junction (Pwllheli to Y Ffôr) being considered “dangerous”.

Others had stated that existing holiday sites were “unable to reach their numbers” and the situation “would be exacerbated”.

There were also fears it could “set a precedent for similar developments”, while concerns were also raised about the applicants “not being local and not in a position to look after the site”.

It was also felt it could “disrupt” the landscape and economy. There was “substantial surface water on the road and fields in the winter” and “no convenient” passing places on the county road.