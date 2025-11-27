Plans for housing development on much-loved farmland condemned

Ella Groves

A Member of the Senedd has condemned plans for a new housing development on much-loved farmland.

Nant-y-Calch Farm has been suggested as one of the latest development sites to be used for housing in Caerphilly.

The proposed development would see the 1.6 hectare site utilised to build 44 houses as well as a new access road for the site.

Caerphilly Senedd Member, Lindsay Whittle, called for the developers to “please go somewhere else,” noting the presence of multiple brownfield sites suitable for development in Caerphilly.

He said: “I spent my life putting people in homes but they were homes in the right place. This greenfield site in an urban part of Caerphilly is not the right location.”

The plans have seen significant public opposition, including the creation of The Nant-y-Calch Conservation group.

The group is calling for an end to the housing plan, describing Nant-y-Calch as “Our heritage. Our green lung. Our identity.”

Concerns around the proposed development have focused not only on the environment but also on increased traffic and pressure on public services in the area.

Simon Lewis, secretary of the Nant-y-Calch Conservation group, described the three main concerns of the group as the impact on wildlife and habitat, the planning process itself, and road safety in the area.

Mr Whittle echoed these concerns, particularly the impact the presence of 44 new houses will have on local services such as dentists and GPs.

Following the Plaid MS’s statement, a spokesperson for Caerphilly Council said: “The site has been submitted as a candidate site as part of the review of the Caerphilly Local Development Plan (LDP) and has already gone to consultation. This review will not be concluded until 2027.

Should a planning application be submitted before then it will be considered regarding the current LDP policy. The local community will be provided with the opportunity to have their say as part of the associated consultation process.”