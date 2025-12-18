Plans for huge housing estate thrown out as councillors brand it ‘overdevelopment’

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Plans for a 315-home development that threatened to overwhelm the local sewage system have been rejected.

Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee agreed on three reasons for objection that they felt could be defended should developer Castle Green appeal against the decision.

They were the density and layout of the homes, with the majority of the site’s 126 affordable homes grouped on one side of the site at a density of 42 homes per hectare – something Cllr Mike Peers reluctantly referred to as a ‘ghetto’.

The diversion of footpath 144 – given specific protection within the Local Development Plan – was also cited as a valid reason for rejection.

According to Cllr Peers, the density of the affordable element of the scheme was the same density of housing as a plan rejected in Oakenholt.

“With respect the density – 42 homes per hectare – is not acceptable,” he said. The affordable is not pepperpotted throughout the site so that you can’t tell which are affordable and which are not.

“The larger homes are spaced out – around 50 of the affordable homes are in there, with the rest all in one place. I don’t like to use the word ‘ghetto’ but that’s the word we used when we refused an application with the same density in Oakenholt.”

The application was originally deferred by the committee in November after Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water revealed it threatened to overwhelm the waste water treatment plant at Queensferry – potentially causing sewage flood problems.

But at Planning Committee on Wednesday plans were presented to build in new capacity to the system which would be paid for by Castle Green and approved by Welsh Water.

The pipework for this cuts right across the Hynet carbon capture pipeline at Gladstone Way – which requires a 24m space without obstructions.

It was one of a number of potential problems that councillors raised.

“There were an number of concerns raised at the previous meeting – only one has been addressed,” said Ewloe Cllr Linda Thomas. “No consideration to Hynet has been made.

“Schools are full, there are no doctors available any more, my residents are in a precarious position if this is allowed to go ahead.”

Hawarden Aston Cllr Helen Brown also opposed the plan.

“My ward’s public sewage network also feeds into the Queensferry Waste Water Treatment Plant,” she said,

“I understand the applicant has now submitted a Hydraulic Modelling Assessment which was dated April this year. I don’t know why it has only just been brought to our attention?

“Regardless it is useless as it is incomplete. It advises that consideration has only been made for one phase of the development with no consideration for the capacity of the remainder of approximately 40 dwellings on the site – equivalent to around 100 residents.”

Defended

The application was defended by Stuart Andrew, Design and Planning Director for Castle Green Homes.

“In terms of foul drainage Welsh Water have now commented that the system can cope with the proposed improvements,” he told the committee. “There will be no impact on the foul drainage network and they have no concerns regarding approval.

“This scheme has a density across the site of 32 homes per hectare which is acceptable to your officers. These proposals exceed the application of the council’s policies.”

Regarding the impact on local healthcare Hawarden Aston Cllr Gillian Brockley took aim at the response from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to the plans.

“When this application was deferred members of committee raised concerns about provision of healthcare. This resubmitted application makes no attempt to remedy that.

“This development will worsen the dire situation at our doctors and dentists.

“This committee has already approved 300 homes down the road at Ash Lane with not a single extra doctors appointment. For many residents in Hawarden that decision destroyed their confidence in this committee.

“Today you have the opportunity to restore that trust.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

As the application was refused by the committee Chief Officer for Place David Fitzsimon and Planning Committee chair Cllr Richard Lloyd confirmed they would be writing to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board about their recent planning contributions.

The health board has repeatedly made recommendations about open green spaces and community orchards rather than requesting developers create health centres for GPs and dentists to serve growing communities where capacity is full.

“We will be writing to BCUHB to remind them exactly what advice the council expects from them.” said Mr Fitzsimon.