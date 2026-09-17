Plans for huge wind and solar energy park submitted to Welsh Government

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a major renewable energy development featuring six giant wind turbines and a large solar farm have been submitted to the Welsh Government for a decision.

The proposed Mynydd Ty-talwyn Energy Park would straddle the Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot council areas, around 4km north of Bridgend and 8km east of Port Talbot, close to the village of Tondu and Craig-yr-Aber Woodland.

If approved, the development would include six wind turbines with a maximum height to blade tip of 200 metres.

It would also feature a series of ground-mounted solar panels, with the wind and solar elements of the development capable of generating more than 93MW of renewable energy in total.

Wider infrastructure proposed for the site includes a new substation compound with a control building, fencing and CCTV, as well as new and upgraded access tracks, watercourse and pipeline crossings, highway junctions and other road works.

The plans have been submitted by renewable energy developer Galileo Empower for a site covering around 578 hectares.

As the scheme is considered a development of national significance, the application will be decided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), the Welsh Government division responsible for handling major planning and infrastructure applications.

However, the proposals have also attracted opposition, with a total of 99 responses submitted during a pre-application consultation.

A number of concerns were raised about the visual impact of the development, particularly the height of the turbines, as well as the potential effects on local wildlife and the surrounding landscape.

Others raised concerns about potential noise from the development and the loss or disruption of walking and mountain biking routes in the area.

There were also concerns over access to the site and the amount of traffic that could be generated during its construction.

In response, the applicant said changes had been made to the scheme to address some of the concerns raised during the consultation.

The number of proposed turbines has been reduced from 10 to six, while their maximum blade-tip height has been cut from 230 metres to 200 metres in an effort to reduce the visual impact of the development.

The plans will now be considered by PEDW, with a decision expected in the coming months.

If approved, the energy park would have an operational life of 50 years from the date it is commissioned.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.