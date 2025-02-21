Plans for hundreds of new homes in Cardiff approved

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans for hundreds of new homes will be built on land next to the M4 in Cardiff have been approved

Cardiff Council’s planning committee approved the plans for 205 new homes on land at Church Farm in Lisvane at a meeting on Thursday, February 20.

The plans were set to be decided earlier this month but councillors agreed to carry out a site visit after concerns were raised about the proposed scheme’s proximity to the motorway.

Cardiff Council ward member for Lisvane and Thornhill, Cllr John Lancaster, argued the homes would be affected by noise from the M4.

Air pollution

His ward colleague, Cllr Emma Reid-Jones, said residents could also be faced with the issue of air pollution.

Cllr Reid-Jones noted the application site is earmarked for housing in the council’s blueprint for future development – something which is known as the local development plan (LDP).

However, she added people in her ward want to ensure new residents “feel part of the community and love where they live”.

Cllr Reid-Jones also raised concerns about public transport and safe active travel in the area, adding the local bus comes once every two hours and residents in Lisvane “have no choice but to rely on their private cars”.

A number of conditions have been attached to the planning application to try to control road traffic noise, like the use of sound insulation measures in homes.

Financial contribution

Approval of the plans is also subject to the agreement of a financial contribution which will include hundreds of thousands of pounds for transport improvements.

The section 106 agreement proposes a contribution from the developer, Redrow Homes, of £100,000 for bus services; £190,000 for cycle/footway measures; and £360,000 for bus lane improvements.

Cllr Michael Michael was one of the planning committee members who attended the site visit in Lisvane.

He said: “I think the noise is acceptable. I also find that compared to developments in my ward, there are less houses per acre than we tend to get.”

He went on to add: “I don’t see any issues… that would prevent us giving it planning permission.”

The planning application was comprised of two parts.

Plans for 61 homes, which will be the first phase of the development, were given full planning permission.

Phase two will be made up of 144 homes and this was given outline planning permission.

This means the principle of the development has been accepted by the council.

However, further details on how the development will look and meet the required standards will need to be reviewed and decided on as part of a separate application in the future.

