Plans for iconic Welsh seafront hotel granted

The first stage of plans to renovate an historic Welsh seafront hotel has been given the go-ahead by national park planners.

Tenby’s Imperial Hotel, which had an asking price of £2.5million, was sold earlier this year by specialist hotel property adviser, Christie & Co, to Crest Hotels.

Crest Hotels has eight other ‘unique’ hotels in the UK, including the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells and The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow.

The four-storey Grade-II-listed Imperial Hote has been an hotel for nearly 120 years, opening in 1905.

The 45-bedroom hotel is sited in the town’s conservation area and next to the historic town walls, boasting panoramic sea views over Tenby’s South Beach and across to Caldey Island.

A listed building application before Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, by Crest Hotels, – the first of several phases proposed – sought permission for bedroom alterations and refurbishments including the bar/lounge area.

A supporting statement, through agent AT Architects said: “This proposal is phase one with three further potential phases of refurbishment and development.”

It added: “Phase one does not include alterations to the existing building exterior. Phase one consists of the refurbishment of 35 existing bedrooms and ensuites. There will be the creation of two new bedrooms and ensuites formed by splitting two of the existing bedrooms. These works are to take place over ground, first, second, third and fourth floors of the hotel.

“To the ground floor the existing bar / lounge area is proposed to be opened to the enclosed veranda area and then top the main staircase and entrance foyer. The central pier will be removed, and this area is to undergo a total refurbishment.

“The ground floor room currently an office and reception foyer are to have the existing hallway reinstated and then opened up between the two rooms to form a new kitchen facility to serve the enhanced food and beverage offering.”

The proposals were supported by Tenby Town Council, but Tenby Civic Society objected due to the potential loss of internal fixtures.

An officer report, recommending approval, said: “The proposed scheme is considered in keeping with the character of the listed building, and its setting in terms of design and form. As such, the application can be supported subject to conditions.”

Later stages proposed, still before national park planners, include external alterations and extra facilities such as a spa and cinema room.

The listed building consent for the first phase was conditionally approved by park planners.

