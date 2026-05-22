Plans for larger glamping pods approved despite objections

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for larger glamping pods at a former rugby club site have been backed by councillors despite objections from the community council.

Councillors voted in favour of the plans for the former Rhyl Rugby Club near Rhuddlan at May’s Denbighshire County Council planning committee meeting.

The decision at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ followed planning officers recommending members grant the application.

Submitted by Mr W Ward of Cynwyd Enterprises, the application sought to vary a planning application to allow for nine larger pods at the former rugby and football ground on Waen Road.

Councillors had granted permission for the nine-pod glamping site in February 2025 – despite concerns at the time about noise and disturbance, wildlife, and farming.

But the applicant applied again to the planning department to allow larger pods and a revised site layout.

Previous permission only allowed for nine pods measuring 7m long, 3.2m wide, and 3m high, each including a double bed, sofa bed, a kitchen area, a dining area, and a shower/WC.

But the applicant will now be allowed to build larger pods, measuring 5.8m deep, 9.8m wide, and 3.2m high.

The new “timberclad” pods will have an entrance/dining room, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

But Tremeirchion, Cwm, and Waen Community Council opposed the application, labelling the plans “a radical deviation” potentially accommodating “36 people” at the site.

But speaking in favour of the plans, Mr Jones said: “This is not a new intensification of the site but simply a different style of accommodation within the already approved development framework.

“The reality is that this type of accommodation is predominantly used by couples and families in single vehicles.”

He said that any added traffic would be “extremely modest”.

Councillors also heard how the sports field is now used by a local “grassroots” football club and how the site already contributes to the rural economy.

Planning officer Paul Griffin said the new plans would likely be “more successful and more appealing to people” and especially families.

He also added the previous plans included sofa beds, meaning pods could potentially accommodate the same number of people.

Cllr Chris Evans said he had concerns about the road and traffic but added the site was “100 times better than it was”.

He added: “They take care of the land. They’ve got the grassroots football, the children’s football.”

Cllr Evans, though, told the chamber there had been fly-tipping by the gates but added it had been moved “swiftly”.

Cllr Merfyn Parry proposed the application was supported in line with officers’ recommendations, and the proposals were backed 16-one in favour.