Plans for largest water infrastructure in Dŵr Cymru’s history revealed

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for the largest water infrastructure project in Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s history have been revealed.

Planning applications have been submitted for a £600m scheme to modernise treatment facilities in Merthyr Tydfil and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and help ensure a safe and dependable drinking water supply to more than 400,000 properties.

The applications have been submitted to the council and the national park authority for new water treatment facilities and if approved it will serve communities including hospitals and schools in Merthyr Tydfil, surrounding towns, and parts of Cardiff.

The new facilities would replace the water treatment works at Pontsticill and Cantref and upgrade the Llwyn-onn Water Treatment Works – facilities Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water says have been serving the region for more than a century and are now becoming increasingly difficult and costly to maintain.

The plans would involve the construction of a new water treatment works at Dan-y-Castell Farm, Merthyr Tydfil, including treated water storage capacity, a new pumping station at the existing Pontsticill site, and new pipelines connecting the facilities to the existing water supply network.

They would also involve upgrades to the existing Llwyn-onn water treatment works facilities, including additional water storage capacity, and new pipelines connecting the facilities to the existing water supply network.

And the proposals include the future decommissioning of the existing treatment works at Pontsticill and Cantref.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said the plans have been developed following consultation with local communities and stakeholders, integrating the feedback to develop a sustainable solution by prioritising the use of previously-developed land at existing sites.

It includes things like green roofs and proposes long-term management plans to create species rich habitats and improve connectivity for a net benefit for biodiversity.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said feedback from the consultation has highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for local businesses through supply chain contracts while supporting skilled jobs and apprenticeships during construction and delivery.

Roch Cheroux, chief executive of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, said: “The project represents one of the most significant investments in Welsh Water infrastructure for generations and will help provide a safe, reliable, and sustainable drinking water supply for customers for decades to come.

“As a company we need to deliver this critically important infrastructure for the benefit of our customers. The effects of climate change are already being realised in Wales, with extreme weather bringing more frequent storms and heatwaves, all increasing the pressure on our ageing water treatment assets.

“We appreciate the feedback we have received to help us shape our plans. It is important that we understand what matters most to the local communities, identifying how we deliver the infrastructure needed and deliver long-term benefits and best value for our customers, the community and environment.

“Submitting the planning application is an important milestone as we move forward with preparations for this major project, and once again will give the community and stakeholders an opportunity to comment on the plans.”