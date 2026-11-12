Plans for major housing site rejected by council

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans to build 250 new homes have been rejected following a major backlash from local residents.

The outline proposals which were put forward by the Codi Group earlier this year asked for permission to develop a the 250-home estate at Leiros Parc in Bryncoch, Neath Port Talbot.

It is the latest in a string of applications that have been submitted for the land in recent years, which is set aside for housing as part of the local development plan.

The 11.79-hectare site is located north of Neath town centre and approximately 300m to the east of the A474 adjacent to the residential area of Caewern.

If approved it would have seen the creation of a range of new housing with access off Daphne Road, as well as a mixed-use community hub, public open space, associated landscaping, and infrastructure works.

A representative speaking on behalf of the applicant said the plans responded directly to the “acute need” for housing in the area, offering a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership homes.

However, they were fiercely opposed by local residents who felt the area was unsuitable for the plans, with Blaenhonddan Community Council and a number of county borough councillors objecting.

A report presented to councillors at a planning committee meeting on November 10 said members of the public had made a total of 697 representations against the application compared to just four letters of support.

These included fears that local road infrastructure would not be able to cope with the increased number of cars as a result of the new homes, adding to traffic problems already reported in the area.

Additionally, some felt the scheme would risk transforming an area that has a semi-rural feel into something that was “far more urban,” with the scale and density of the development threatening to significantly change its character.

Others raised concerns over potential issues with drainage and flood risk, stating it could result in them losing a “valued greenfield area” that supports wildlife and provides natural space for the community.

Speaking at the meeting councillor Jo Hale said: “Planning is about development in the right place and this is the wrong place for a scheme of this nature.

“We cannot support proposals that actively harm the fabric of the infrastructure through character of our local area.”

Officers said they recommended councillors refuse the plans as they failed to show how a safe and resilient highway network could be delivered, as well as a “robust and reliable” transport assessment.

They also felt the scale of the proposed development could put “unacceptable pressure on the natural topography” that would have a harmful impact on the character and appearance of the landscape.

Following discussions the plans were refused with a vote of eight members against and one abstention.