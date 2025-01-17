Plans for major road project advance

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans for a “much-awaited” major road project are said to be progressing.

The council leader outlined whether progress has been made with Welsh Government on taking the major scheme forward.

Project support

Councillor Morgan said the current and then transport minister Ken Skates had been supportive of the project around the time of the dualling public inquiry.

The planning inspector had been clear that a road link was required for the area in the upper Cynon, or the top of the Cynon would be severed in effect from the A465, forcing thousands of cars to go through Llwydcoed.

Cllr Morgan said the minister is broadly supportive of the scheme and that a bid has been submitted for funding for the coming year.

The next stage of the works will require around £450,000 from Welsh Government, with a smaller match funding from the council.

‘Hopeful’

The leader said he is hopeful of a positive outcome based on the conversations they’ve had previously.

The council has a project team reviewing the previous designs, to consider built-in carbon and the scheme’s impact on habitat.

Cllr Morgan said the council is looking at the best procurement route and in the next 12 months will have likely procured contractors.

He also said they’ll be looking to see if they need any further planning permissions, and that they’ll need further commitments from Welsh Government around funding.

But he said: “Certainly from the conversations we’ve had, things are now progressing.”

He added that the council has submitted a similar size bid for the Llanharan corridor improvements which is also looking positive.

They hope to hear back from Welsh Government on both in the next six to eight weeks.

