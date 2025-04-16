Plans for major summer gigs in Cardiff park approved

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Controversial plans to allow more live music events at Bute Park in Cardiff, paving the way for major names like Stevie Wonder and Alanis Morisette to play there this summer, have been approved.

Cardiff Council’s licensing sub committee approved the licensing application to allow events of up to 35,000 people on Blackweir Fields at a heated meeting on Wednesday, April 16.

The announcement of a series of gigs in summer 2025, marketed as Blackweir Live, angered a number of residents as tickets were being sold before a new licence had been approved.

Cardiff Council, who applied for the licence, said having events at Blackweir Fields will help the city fill a gap in its live music offering, but some park users and sports clubs have raised concerns about the potential impact it will have on Bute Park.

‘Imprisoned’

At Wednesday’s licensing sub committee meeting, one resident who lives in Bute Park said she would feel “imprisoned” in her own home during events if the plans went ahead.

Concerns were also raised about traffic, as North Road will be affected by a temporary road closures as part of future events, and noise.

Blackweir Live will begin this year with Noah Kahan on Friday, June 27. This will be followed by Kings of Leon and Courteeners gigs on Sunday, June 29.

In the following month, the park will welcome other artists like Alanis Morisette, Slayer and Stevie Wonder who will play on Wednesday, July 2; Thursday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 9 respectively.

There is already a licence covering Blackweir Fields for events of up to 25,000 people and the land has been used for a firework display in the past.

The licence that’s now been approved for the site has 46 conditions attached to it to manage future evens correctly and to try and mitigate any potential negative impacts.

Under the licence, there can only be six main event days during the year.

Ticket sales

A member of the licensing sub committee, Cllr Sean Driscoll, raised the issue of tickets being sold and advertised before a licensing application had been approved at Wednesday’s meeting.

He asked: “Do you think we have done this the wrong way around?”

Representing Cardiff Council at the meeting, Jeremy Phillips KC, said “it has been a question of timing” and that to secure global artists like Stevie Wonder, the organisers acted quickly.

He said: “The leading time has just necessitated them taking that risk.”

However, he went on to add that the wider community has “by no means been taken for granted”.

Friends of Bute Park and the Cardiff Midweek Cricket League (CMCL) are some of the groups that raised concerns publicly about the plans to have events on Blackweir Fields.

The friends group said they were worried about “vast swathes” of parkland being made unavailable to residents and visitors during large parts of the summer.

They also said that adding more to the Bute Park events calendar was “tipping the balance in the wrong way”.

Cricket team

One cricket team, Cardiff Bay Dragons, also came out to raise concerns about the council’s plans.

Club chairman, Syed Abbas said the potential long term impact for their future was a very real concern.

Cardiff Council said special care will be taken to protect cricket squares from damage and the technology used at Blackweir will be the same as that used when high profile cricket grounds such as Old Trafford in Manchester host events.

Residents were also angered in March 2025 after the council cut down a number of trees on the edge of Blackweir Fields where one of the proposed entrances for the summer music events will be.

At Wednesday’s licensing sub committee meeting, Cardiff Council’s operational manager for park services, Jenny Judd, said six of the trees cut down were either dead or diseased.

She said 10-15 single stem ash trees affected by ash dieback needed to be felled and 12 trees were coppiced.

Ms Judd later added: “Based on information of the independent ecologist… based on the information we have got, I am confident that we have done enough to manage this proposed event moving forward.”

A council official confirmed at the meeting that there is a proposed road closure relating to North Road for the event.

However, a final draft transport plan for the event has not been completed yet.

Event development manager at Cardiff Council, Heather Brown, said there will also be staff on the highway to ensure the safety of pedestrians and concert-goers.

