Plans for massive skyscraper that would be the tallest in Wales

Plans for what would be the tallest building in Wales have been revealed.

The 50-storey building in the centre of Cardiff adjacent to the Principality Stadium would provide commercial space and more than 500 apartments.

The site already has full planning permission for a 35-storey, mixed-use development, providing commercial uses at ground floor, and residential homes above, which was granted on in May 2024.

REAP 3 Limited, a company that wants to transform land at Central Square in the centre of the Welsh capital, is now preparing a new planning application for the site.

The new proposals are seeking to build upon the success of the wider Central Square area, and proposes ‘a high quality mixed-use development that will create a new landmark at this important location in the heart of the city centre’.

The proposals include 528 new apartments, a wide range of residential amenities, a bike hub and flexible non-residential uses – 344 of the apartments will be one-bedroom, while 184 will boast two bedrooms.

The new building would easily be the tallest in Wales, dwarfing the 29-storey Meridian Tower in Swansea.

According to the design and access statement that forms part of the plans, the REAP 3 Limited says: “The site is located at a key junction in Cardiff city centre, positioned between Cardiff Central Station and the Principality Stadium.

“It forms part of a major pedestrian route connecting transport, retail, and civic destinations, and experiences extremely high footfall, especially on matchdays when the stadium hosts up to 80,000 visitors.

“This prominent setting places strong demands on the public realm to be resilient, legible, and welcoming, supporting both everyday use and peak crowd conditions. The proposal responds by embedding nature-based solutions, enhancing wayfinding, and delivering a landscape that supports climate resilience, biodiversity, and cultural identity.

The statement adds: “The success of the project will rely heavily on the quality of both the service provided and the environment created. High standards of design and finishes will be complemented by the thoughtful arrangement of spaces to enhance the resident experience. The entrance will be designed to ensure a secure, high-quality entry experience.”

A full planning application is to be submitted to Cardiff Council. Residents are invited to read further details of the plans and submit any feedback they may have HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

