Plans for mental health care home withdrawn following several objections

Plans for a care home for adults with mental health needs in a west Wales village, which raised many objections from locals who said they would be ‘afraid of walking alone’, have been withdrawn.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, the Keys Group, through agent Spector Design Ltd, sought permission for a change of use of Quarry Bach, St Florence to a 14-bed care home.

Accomplish, part of the Keys group, is a specialist provider of support for people with Mental Health needs, Autism, Learning Disabilities and Acquired Brain Injuries.

A supporting statement said, at present, The Haven (Haverfordwest) is Accomplish’s only service in Pembrokeshire, with demand extremely high.

“Quarry Bach will help to address this local demand by providing a dedicated, recovery-focused service for people with mental health needs,” it said, adding: “By doing so, it will reduce the likelihood of individuals being placed far from their home county, family, and support networks, something that can otherwise delay recovery and create unnecessary pressure on both families and healthcare services.”

It continued: “The home is intended to provide high-quality, person-centred support for adults with mental health needs who are ready to take positive steps forward in their recovery journey. Many of the people we support want to live in smaller, quieter communities rather than large urban areas, as this often provides the stability and calm they need to rebuild confidence and independence.”

It went on to say: “Placements at Quarry Bach will be commissioned by health boards and local authorities, primarily within Wales. While some people may come from the Pembrokeshire area, others may be referred from surrounding counties where there is a need for high-quality community-based mental health support.”

It stressed: “We want to reassure the community that this is not a large institutional facility but a carefully managed home, designed to help people live fulfilling lives within the community, while respecting the peace and character of the village.”

Local community council St Florence held a public meeting attended by more than 80 people after the plans were mooted, with 80 responses, 54 of them objecting to the plans.

Concerns raised included lack of detail in the application, limited outdoor space, the location being unsuitable, the size of the facility, a potential negative impact on the village, and potential safety issues with several residents stating “they would be afraid of walking alone in the village, and also afraid for their children”.

The application also saw the council’s Social Services & Housing Directorate saying it did not recommend approval as it is not considered there was a need for additional residential care services for 18-65-year-olds; the county having “an oversupply of residential care services for working age adults in comparison with the Wales average.”

It added: “If this development is permitted, any demand is anticipated to come from other Local Authorities and Health Boards. An increase in placements from out of area would put further pressure on already stretched local services e.g. hospitals, mental health services, social services etc.”

The application has now been marked as withdrawn on the council’s planning portal.