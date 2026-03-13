Plans for more than 200 new homes approved as part of major regeneration scheme

A major housing regeneration project has been given the green light for its next stage, paving the way for hundreds of new homes and improvements to community spaces.

Cardiff Council’s Planning Committee has approved further phases of the redevelopment of the Channel View estate in Grangetown, unlocking plans for 228 new homes as part of a long-term transformation of the area.

The decision, made on Thursday 12 March, allows work to move forward on six new phases of housing alongside improvements to nearby public spaces.

The approved plans include 228 new homes across six phases, with a seventh phase focused on upgrading The Marl, a public open space. A new neighbourhood retail unit is also planned during phase three to support local services and activity on the estate.

The development forms part of a wider masterplan for the estate that was granted outline planning permission in December 2021. The regeneration aims to replace ageing housing with modern, energy-efficient homes while enabling existing residents to remain within their community.

Construction is already underway on the first phase of the project, which is being delivered by Wates Residential.

This phase will provide 126 apartments for older residents across two new blocks, replacing the estate’s current high-rise flats.

One of the blocks is due to be completed later this year, with the second scheduled to finish by the end of 2027.

Wates Residential will also deliver the next stages of the regeneration, having been appointed to lead construction of phases two and three.

Of the 228 homes approved in the latest plans, the majority – 189 properties – will be affordable homes for council tenants. A further 39 homes will be available for private sale.

The scheme will also allow 75 homes to be used to rehouse existing residents, helping people currently living on the estate remain in the area while moving into new properties.

The development will include a mix of homes designed to meet local demand, including one, two and three-bedroom flats, as well as two, three, four and five-bedroom houses, addressing a particular need for larger family homes.

Families

One of the new blocks of flats has been designed specifically with families in mind. It will feature two and three-bedroom flats and duplex apartments, all with private outdoor space.

The building will also include a communal garden with play areas, pushchair storage and lift access, helping ensure the homes are practical and accessible for family life.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said the regeneration programme represents one of the most significant housing projects in the city.

“It’s really positive to see the progress being made on phase one at Channel View, with high-quality new homes already taking shape on the estate,” she said.

“As the largest and most holistic estate redevelopment in our housing programme, this project is setting a new standard for how we regenerate communities.”

She added that planning approval for the next phases would allow the transformation of the estate to continue, delivering improved homes and public spaces for both existing and future residents.

Affordable homes

All affordable homes in the scheme will meet Welsh Government design quality and Lifetime Homes standards, with flats featuring private balconies or patios and lift access in taller buildings.

The wider development will also introduce new green spaces, sustainable drainage features and improved streets designed to create safe and welcoming areas for residents.

Construction on phases two and three is expected to begin later this year.