Plans for multi-storey student accommodation block scrapped

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a multi-storey student accommodation block in Cardiff have been scrapped following objections from the local community.

The applicant intended to build a student development comprising 42 units over six storeys with a shared lounge and shared top-floor terrace on land behind 33-34 Park Place in Cathays.

However the application was met with objections from city residents.

One objection reads: “I really don’t see how this proposal would be fit for this area – one of the few areas of Cardiff centre that is listed and still has beautiful buildings showing the city’s history.

“There are already so many eyesores of student accommodation rises.”

Another reads: “This new development is totally unsuitable for the location it is proposed for and may be catering to a demand which will dwindle rapidly over the next few years.”

Other objections were lodged with Cardiff Council from Brainbox Ltd, a neuroscience research firm, and Beaufort Research Ltd, a market research agency, who have nearby offices.

The Beaufort Research objection reads: “The scale and height of the development ‘6 storeys’ is higher than previous developments granted approval and this will have a significant negative impact on our occupation of 2 Museum Place.

“It will dwarf our Victorian building and because of its height will block daylight to the rooms in our building on the other side of Park Lane.

“The loss of natural light will impact on all our offices with windows onto the lane and this will adversely affect the working conditions of our staff. There will also be a loss of privacy in those offices.”

The Brainbox objection raised concerns over incompatibility with the conservation area, excessive height, diminished amenity for neighbours, “questionable long-term need and future use”, design and streetscape concerns, and the result of cumulative impact of residential developments in the area.

The application reads: “Our client’s vision is to provide a sensitive, contemporary intervention alongside an imposing four-storey building.

“The design approach has been to use a traditional palette of materials in a respectful modern style with the top two storeys set well back from the front elevation on Museum Place.”

‘Much-needed’

It also says the development “builds on a high-quality design and provides much-needed student accommodation close to the university and the city centre”.

The site has seen previous applications and most recently consent was granted for 10 new flats over four storeys. This application was intended to build on previous ones.

This was done in response to the “heightened demand for student housing”.