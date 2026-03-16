Plans for nearly 200 homes on former colliery site

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

Nearly 200 new homes could be built as part of a major redevelopment of a colliery in south Wales, including the restoration of its listed power hall.

The Grade II listed building at Penallta Colliery would be refitted for 60 new flats while maintaining its original façade, flanked by the former colliery’s two winding wheels.

To the north and south of the hall, applicant The Power Hall Limited has proposed a total of 133 homes, comprising a mix of two- and three-storey terraced homes paying homage to the types of properties historically provided for miners.

A landscaped play area and two commercial units would complete the proposed redevelopment of the site on Winding Wheel Lane, according to the plans.

If approved, the project would be the latest step in a complete transformation of the former industrial centre, following the previous green lights for two separate applications.

Immediately to the west of the application site, the colliery’s former engineers’ hall has already been converted into homes, and recently Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee also approved the construction of 33 new flats and a shop to the southwest.

A supporting statement by agents BBA Architects Ltd argues the new proposals are for a “derelict” site that is “overgrown and in disrepair” – in sharp contrast to its heyday as “one of the most advanced collieries in the UK”.

The proposals for the 193 homes, along with the restoration of the hall and the winding wheels, “will allow this site to be brought back to life and benefit the local community”, they said.

“This development provides an exciting opportunity to restore the site’s history and provide high-quality living for the local community,” the agents added.

The application for listed building consent is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 25/0866/LBC.