Plans for nearly 50 new homes approved by councillors

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Plans for 48 homes, 10 of them affordable, on a west Wales estate have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

In an application recommended for approval at the March 11 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, TID Holdings Ltd, through agent Trevor Hopkins Associates Ltd, sought permission for a housing development of 48 dwelling, 10 of them affordable, at Maes y Dderwen, Cardigan.

A related application for a play space at the site was also recommended for approval.

Cardigan Town Council supported the application but asked for more affordable units to be included.

One member of the public raised objections, considering it to be an overdevelopment of the site, saying there was a lack of local demand with a likelihood they will be purchased by people from outside the area, as well as raising concerns about the development’s impact on existing infrastructure.

An officer report said outline permission for a residential development at Maes y Dderwen was first granted back in 1992, with the site subject to a number of applications since that time, the application before committee ‘phase 3’ of the Maes y Dderwen estate.

The application proposed 38 open market houses, consisting of six three-bed bungalows, 12 four-bed detached houses, 10 three-bed semi-detached houses, four three-bed terraced houses, and six two-bed flats.

The 10 affordable housing units, complying with a policy for 20 per cent affordable units, consist of six three-bed semi-detached houses, one three-bed detached house, and here terraced houses, made up of two two-bed and one three-bed.

The report said: “The inclusion of bungalows is particularly positive, as it supports accessibility and Lifetime Homes principles, catering for older people and those with mobility needs. Flats and smaller terraced units provide options for first-time buyers and smaller households, while larger detached and semi-detached homes meet family housing demand. The affordable housing element further enhances the diversity of the scheme, offering smaller units.”

The application also included a Communal Accessible Open Space and an Equipped Natural Play Space.

Responding to the objections, the report said the site was an allocaterd housing one with the density below guidelines, adding the housing mix “responds to identified local needs, and planning policy does not control who may ultimately purchase the homes”.

It added no statutory consultees raised objections on grounds of infrastructure capacity, and the issues raised “do not amount to material planning grounds that would justify refusal of the application”.

Members unanimously backed the proposals for approval, subject to the completion of a Section 1016 legal agreement, and the related play space.