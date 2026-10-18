Plans for new 350-place special school move forward despite objections

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build a new 350-place special school on open land previously earmarked for housing in south Wales have moved forward, despite objections from residents.

Eight people objected to the use of the land in Morriston for the new Ysgol Calon Lan on the grounds of loss of open space, privacy, impact on wildlife, rights of way, parking and traffic, among other things.

The council’s cabinet discussed the objections at a meeting and concluded the land off Mynydd Garnllwyd Road should be used for the school, which will replace two existing special schools – Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn and Ysgol Crug Glas.

Cllr Robert Smith, cabinet member for education and learning, said “valid issues” had been raised but that the response to them by council officers clearly indicated “that we should proceed”. He also said not all the land would be built on as drainage areas would be needed.

Council leader Rob Stewart said: “Whilst there are some impacts I think they are significantly outweighed by the benefits that it (Ysgol Calon Lan) will provide to our most vulnerable learners.”

On open space assessment by the council has found the area in question has a low level of accessible green space, but a report before cabinet said the proposed appropriation would be partly mitigated through “future development opportunities” at Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn, which is close by, and via retained and improved habitats immediately south of the Ysgol Calon Lan site.

The report also said a habitat mitigation strategy had been prepared because there would be loss of land within a defined site of importance of nature conservation. Ecology matters, it said, would be considered through the planning application process.

Meanwhile a traffic study acknowledged peak-time road pressures associated with nearby schools but said Ysgol Calon Lan would incorporate onsite parking and drop-off and pick-up areas for learner transport.

The report said there were no formal rights of way recorded on the open land and that existing public access from Mynydd Garnllwyd Road to Parc Llewelyn to the south was due to be retained.

The report added that there were future development opportunities for another school close by – Bishop Vaughan Catholic School – which is going to relocate to a new site just under a mile to the west.

The open land under discussion had been part of a site earmarked for 95 homes before being put forward for education.

Ysgol Calon Lan, subject to approval, will increase the number of special school places in Swansea by 100 and cater for pupils with profound and multiple, and moderate to severe, learning disabilities and those with autistic spectrum disorder.

Cllr Stewart said: “We must not lose site of what this will achieve in terms of providing of a state-of-the-art school to our most vulnerable learners and allowing us to keep more children within Swansea’s boundaries rather than having to place them out of county.”

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