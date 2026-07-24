Plans for new baked potato shop criticised by rival business over competition fears

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new baked potato and sandwich shop have been met with objections from a neighbouring business who are complaining about competition during the quieter winter months.

Mr Jarrod Beech has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to change the use of the ground floor retail unit at 16 Clonmel Street.

The applicant wants to change the business from retail use to a baked potato and sandwich shop.

The premises was previously occupied by Boba Tapioca Tea and Ice Cream but now stands vacant.

According to the applicant, the proposal would create two full-time and two part-time positions, equivalent to three full-time jobs. Opening hours would be Monday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

The applicant said neighbouring businesses had been spoken to and had confirmed they were happy with the proposal.

However, one neighbour has objected, claiming the street is already oversupplied with similar businesses.

The objection letter said the writer was concerned “particularly” about “the sale of sandwiches and jacket potatoes”, stating it would be an “oversaturation” of similar types of businesses in the area.

The letter added: “The autumn/winter season is already tight and challenging, and there simply isn’t enough footfall to sustain another A3 business without it affecting the established businesses already on Clonmel Street.”

The objector added: “My other concern is the space at the front of the unit is very limited and may cause an overspill of customers or customer clustering outside or on the pavement, causing obstruction for customers or the general public, especially if the business owners are offering takeaway only.”

The objector also claimed that the applicant hadn’t approached them as a neighbour to ask about their feelings on the plans. The application will likely be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.

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