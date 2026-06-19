Plans for new city centre square advance

Mark Mansfield

A major city centre transformation that will see the creation of a new public square, tree-lined boulevard and expanded cycling infrastructure has moved a step closer after councillors approved the next stage of the project.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet agreed on Thursday to begin the tender process for the first phase of the Cardiff to Newport Sustainable Transport Corridor, paving the way for construction work to start next year.

At the heart of the scheme are plans to transform Kingsway into a new public square designed to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists over traffic.

The proposals include wide footways, step-free crossings, new cycle routes, seating, landscaping and open spaces, creating what council officers describe as a seamless link between the city centre and the civic centre.

The redesigned space is intended to host markets, performances and community events, while also improving access to nearby landmarks including City Hall and the National Museum.

One of the most significant changes would be the removal of the Kingsway subway linking the city centre to the civic centre, replacing it with street-level crossings aimed at improving safety and accessibility.

The scheme will also include rain gardens, sustainable drainage features and additional tree planting designed to improve air quality and help cool the urban environment during periods of hot weather.

The Kingsway project forms part of the first phase of the wider Cardiff to Newport Sustainable Transport Corridor, which aims to improve walking, cycling and public transport links between the Welsh capital and its eastern boundary.

The first phase will deliver a new cycleway running from Cardiff city centre to Cypress Drive in St Mellons and the county boundary. The route will replace the temporary “pop-up” cycleway introduced in recent years and connect with existing routes including Cycleway 1 to the University Hospital of Wales, the Roath Park cycleway and the Rhymney Trail.

Bus priority measures are also planned along the route, with the council aiming to improve journey times and reliability while encouraging more people to travel by sustainable means.

The wider corridor is expected to improve connections to key transport hubs including Queen Street railway station, the city’s bus interchange and the proposed Cardiff East and Cardiff Parkway stations.

Cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning and transport Councillor Dan De’Ath said: “The first phase of this scheme will be an important step towards significantly improving Kingsway and creating sustainable transport options from Cardiff to the eastern boundary of the city.

“We must build the infrastructure needed to make sustainable travel more attractive, including walking, cycling and public transport, to encourage people to leave their cars at home. This will support healthier lifestyles and help tackle climate change.”

Public feedback

Cllr De’Ath said public feedback had already influenced the design of the first phase, with further consultation planned as later sections of the route are developed.

The overall corridor will be delivered in six phases. Under the current timetable, the tender process for phase 1a will begin this summer, with construction expected to start in early 2027 and be completed by the summer of 2028.

Funding for the project comes from a combination of the Regional Transport Fund, the Burns Grant Fund and Cardiff Council’s capital programme, while the Kingsway public square element is being financed through the council’s parking reserve account.