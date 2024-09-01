Plans for new college campus set for approval

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans for a new “state-of-the-art” college campus are set to be given the go ahead.

The proposal is for the Cardiff and Vale College campus to be built on a brownfield site to the south of Hood Road.

It is part of a wider scheme to replace the Cardiff and Vale College Colcot Road site which will also includes a proposal for a new campus near Cardiff Airport. This is subject to a separate planning application.

Welsh Education Partnership and Cardiff and Vale College’s plans for the new campus to the south of Hood Road would cater for 855 students and 79 full time equivalent staff.

The land is on the junction of Hood Road and Ffordd y Mileniwm and next to Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Baruc.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans at a meeting of Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee on Thursday, September 5.

The main access to the site will be from Ffordd y Mileniwm, which is the existing access road used for Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Baruc.

There will be parking on site and cycle storage.

Parking

A council report on the plans state that the local authority’s highway development department was consulted and the parking provision falls short of the maximum provision.

The report states: “It is stated that while the parking provision falls short of the maximum provision, consideration should be given to the sustainable location of the site and it is also noted that the site frontage is already protected by Traffic Regulation Orders.”

The same council report also states that Baruc ward members were consulted, but no comments have been received at the time that it was written.

Inside the building, there will be a coffee shop, a shop and dining area. The hair and beauty therapy and hospitality and catering departments will also have active street frontages that are open to the public.

The upper floors will include a gym, external garden terrace, classrooms and IT rooms.

Plans for the campus show that there will be a dining area outside with a canopy and a courtyard with a grass lawn and seating area.

